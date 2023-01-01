Mango salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Thai Time NorthPark - 4102 30th Street
Thai Time NorthPark - 4102 30th Street
4102 30th Street, San Diego
|Mango Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Prawn, Fresh mango, red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf, lime dressing
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer
Cross Street Chicken and Beer
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Mango Cilantro Side Salad
|$6.50
|Mango Cilantro Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Arcadian Greens Topped with Juicy Diced Mango, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Red Onion, and Corn Kernels and served with a Cilantro Dressing that you will want to straight up drink because of how vibrant and oh-so tasty it is PRO TIP - add chicken if you're feeling carnivorous!
More about Soup Du Jour
SOUPS • SALADS
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Crab Mango Salad
|$16.50
Real Lump Crab meat, mango, red pepper, onion, celery, creamy Dijon dressing, on a bed of baby greens with house vinaigrette. Gluten Free
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar
Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar
12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego
|Mango Cilantro Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Arcadian Greens Topped with Juicy Diced Mango, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, red Onion, and Korn Kernals and served with a Cilantro Dressing that you will want to straight up drink because of how vibrant and oh so tasty it is PRO TIP - add chicken if you're feeling carnivorous!