Mango salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve mango salad

Item pic

 

Thai Time NorthPark - 4102 30th Street

4102 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Salad$16.00
Grilled Prawn, Fresh mango, red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf, lime dressing
More about Thai Time NorthPark - 4102 30th Street
Item pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Cilantro Side Salad$6.50
Mango Cilantro Salad$12.00
Fresh Arcadian Greens Topped with Juicy Diced Mango, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Red Onion, and Corn Kernels and served with a Cilantro Dressing that you will want to straight up drink because of how vibrant and oh-so tasty it is PRO TIP - add chicken if you're feeling carnivorous!
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Mango Salad$16.50
Real Lump Crab meat, mango, red pepper, onion, celery, creamy Dijon dressing, on a bed of baby greens with house vinaigrette. Gluten Free
More about Soup Du Jour
Item pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Cilantro Salad$12.00
Fresh Arcadian Greens Topped with Juicy Diced Mango, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, red Onion, and Korn Kernals and served with a Cilantro Dressing that you will want to straight up drink because of how vibrant and oh so tasty it is PRO TIP - add chicken if you're feeling carnivorous!
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar

