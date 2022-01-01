Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Margherita$16.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
More about Monello
Margarita Pizza image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
More about Flamingo Deck
Trattoria Don Pietro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria Don Pietro

2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
Pizza Margherita image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego

Avg 4.9 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Margherita$16.50
The Classic Margherita, Fior di Latte, Fresh Basil, Sicilian EVOO
More about Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
Item pic

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
margherita pizza$19.00
focaccia style base + san marzano tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
More about CUCINA sorella
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.00
More about Soleluna
Item pic

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PERSONAL MARGHERITA PIZZA$9.95
MEDIUM MARGHERITA PIZZA$18.50
13 inch tomato, basil
LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA$22.50
17 inch tomato, basil
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PIZZA REGINA MARGHERITA$19.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, EVOO
PIZZA MARGHERITA$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO
More about Scuderie Italia
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
18" NY-style: Margherita Pizza$30.00
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano
Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano
Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.
More about Tribute Pizza
Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
margherita pizza (v)$16.00
house made red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded parmesan, garlic, finished with sea salt, fresh basil, olive oil drizzle
More about make pizza+salad
Mama's Margherita Pizza image

 

Bay City Brewing Co.

629 8th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mama's Margherita Pizza$16.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and olive oil topped with basil.
More about Bay City Brewing Co.
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, shredded all natural mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, EVOO and fresh basil.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Oltre Mare image

 

Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Oltre Mare
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Margherita$14.00
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Item pic

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PIZZA MARGHERITA$22.00
Topped with homemade Marinara, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt and EVOO. Sometime's simple is best.
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Urge American Gastropub image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$18.00
More about Urge American Gastropub
GH Margherita Pizza image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GH Margherita Pizza$15.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, evoo
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$13.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic oil
More about Bay Hill Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Salmon

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Salmon Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pasta Salad

Chocolate Croissants

Veggie Burritos

Tortas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston