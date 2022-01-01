Margherita pizza in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about Monello
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Pizza Margherita
|$16.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
More about Flamingo Deck
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Margarita Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria Don Pietro
2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil
More about Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego
|Pizza Margherita
|$16.50
The Classic Margherita, Fior di Latte, Fresh Basil, Sicilian EVOO
More about CUCINA sorella
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|margherita pizza
|$19.00
focaccia style base + san marzano tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
More about Soleluna
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Soleluna
702 Ash St, San Diego
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|PERSONAL MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$9.95
|MEDIUM MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$18.50
13 inch tomato, basil
|LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$22.50
17 inch tomato, basil
More about Scuderie Italia
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|PIZZA REGINA MARGHERITA
|$19.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, EVOO
|PIZZA MARGHERITA
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO
More about Tribute Pizza
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|18" NY-style: Margherita Pizza
|$30.00
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano
Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano
Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.
More about make pizza+salad
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|margherita pizza (v)
|$16.00
house made red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded parmesan, garlic, finished with sea salt, fresh basil, olive oil drizzle
More about Bay City Brewing Co.
Bay City Brewing Co.
629 8th Ave, San Diego
|Mama's Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and olive oil topped with basil.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, shredded all natural mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, EVOO and fresh basil.
More about Oltre Mare
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Pizza Margherita
|$14.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Pizza Margherita
|$14.00
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|PIZZA MARGHERITA
|$22.00
Topped with homemade Marinara, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt and EVOO. Sometime's simple is best.
More about Urge American Gastropub
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Whisknladle Hospitality
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego
|GH Margherita Pizza
|$15.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, evoo
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
1429 Island Ave, San Diego
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.95