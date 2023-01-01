Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat pies in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve meat pies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aussie Meat Pie$11.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
(F) Aussie Meat Pie$10.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
More about Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
(F) Aussie Meat Pie$10.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Aussie Meat Pie$11.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach

829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aussie Meat Pie$11.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
More about Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Pies & Chips$19.99
Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries
More about Raglan Public House
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
IMPOSSIBLE MEAT PIES$30.00
Two Impossible Meat Pies, Fatty Fries, Tomato Chutney *VEGAN*
NEW ZEALAND MEAT PIES$25.00
two seasoned beef and lamb New Zealand meat pies, cheddar, puﬀ pastry, fatty fries
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
NZ Meat Pie$24.00
two seasoned beef, lamb, cheddar cheese, puff pastry, steak fries
Vegan Meat Pie$30.00
impossible meat pies, puff pastry, fatty fries
NZ Meat Pies Modern Times$23.00
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
18" Meat Lovers Pie$19.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham.
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd
NZ Meat Pie image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NZ Meat Pie$20.00
2 puff pastries filled with seasoned beef & cheese
More about Queenstown Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Pie & Chips$22.00
Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries
More about Bare Back Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Cannolis

Mussels

Tomato Salad

Calamari

Crispy Tacos

French Onion Soup

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston