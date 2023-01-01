Meat pies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve meat pies
Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Aussie Meat Pie
|$11.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
|(F) Aussie Meat Pie
|$10.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|(F) Aussie Meat Pie
|$10.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
|Aussie Meat Pie
|$11.00
Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach
829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego
|Aussie Meat Pie
|$11.00
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Meat Pies & Chips
|$19.99
Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|IMPOSSIBLE MEAT PIES
|$30.00
Two Impossible Meat Pies, Fatty Fries, Tomato Chutney *VEGAN*
|NEW ZEALAND MEAT PIES
|$25.00
two seasoned beef and lamb New Zealand meat pies, cheddar, puﬀ pastry, fatty fries
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|NZ Meat Pie
|$24.00
two seasoned beef, lamb, cheddar cheese, puff pastry, steak fries
|Vegan Meat Pie
|$30.00
impossible meat pies, puff pastry, fatty fries
|NZ Meat Pies Modern Times
|$23.00
Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|18" Meat Lovers Pie
|$19.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham.
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|NZ Meat Pie
|$20.00
2 puff pastries filled with seasoned beef & cheese