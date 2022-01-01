Meatloaf in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve meatloaf
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|GF turkey meatloaf - 2 pack
|$16.00
|turkey meatloaf
|$16.00
ground turkey, pine nuts, onion, breadcrumbs, eggs, parmesan cheese, tomato
singles & two packs available
|gluten free turkey meatloaf
ground turkey, pine nuts, onion, breadcrumbs, eggs, parmesan cheese, tomato *gf available
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Meatloaf Melt
|$15.95
house loaf, apple bbq, American cheese, red onions, house pickles, on Texas toast with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
|BBQ Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich
|$16.95
Smoked brisket meatloaf, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
|Smoked Meatloaf
|$20.95
ground brisket, apple bbq
glaze, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, Texas toast
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|WELLINGTON MEATLOAF
|$25.00
organic beef and pork, carrot, onion, celery, cheese, fried onion, torganic beef and pork, carrot, onion, celery, cheese, fried onion, smashed potatoes, spicy tomato chutney,
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
|$49.99
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Marie's Meatloaf
|$16.99
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.99
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.