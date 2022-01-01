Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF turkey meatloaf - 2 pack$16.00
turkey meatloaf$16.00
ground turkey, pine nuts, onion, breadcrumbs, eggs, parmesan cheese, tomato
singles & two packs available
gluten free turkey meatloaf
ground turkey, pine nuts, onion, breadcrumbs, eggs, parmesan cheese, tomato *gf available
More about MORENA KITCHEN
The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf$14.99
More about The Wise Ox
Pioneer BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
WELLINGTON MEATLOAF$25.00
organic beef and pork, carrot, onion, celery, cheese, fried onion, torganic beef and pork, carrot, onion, celery, cheese, fried onion, smashed potatoes, spicy tomato chutney,
More about Queenstown Public House
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich$16.95
Smoked brisket meatloaf, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
Smoked Meatloaf$20.95
ground brisket, apple bbq glaze, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, Texas toast
More about Pioneer BBQ
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter$49.99
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf$16.99
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich$11.99
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
MEATLOAF DINNER$16.00
MEATLOAF, MASHED POTATOES & VEGGIE OF THE DAY
More about Hob Nob Hill

