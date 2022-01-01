Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf sandwiches in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches

Pioneer BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich$16.95
Smoked brisket meatloaf, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich$16.95
Smoked brisket meatloaf, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich$11.99
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
More about Marie Callender’s

Map

Map

