Miso soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve miso soup

NOW Sushi image

SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$6.00
More about NOW Sushi
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
roasted carrot + fennel soup + miso-glazed mushrooms + cashew cream$24.00
gf,veg
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.50
Miso Udon Noodle Soup$6.75
Miso soup with udon noodles
More about Just Sushi To Go
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Served with tofu, green onions and seaweed.
More about RB Sushi
Tajima Mercury image

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Tajima Mercury
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
More about Tora Tora Sushi
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$5.95
Miso Soup$4.95
Tofu, seaweed, and scallions *vegan
More about FUSION EATS
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Served with tofu, green onions and seaweed.
More about Auti Sushi
Item pic

 

Rakiraki Commons

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pure Miso Soup$5.00
Japanese omakase daily vegetables, organic mitsuba, and organic tofu.
More about Rakiraki Commons
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Served with tofu, green onions and seaweed.
More about RB Sushi
Shiitake Miso Soup image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shiitake Miso Soup$5.00
Fresh tofu, shiitake mushrooms, seaweed and scallions
Tofu Miso Soup$4.00
Fresh tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Azuki Sushi
Item pic

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Meat Miso Soup$7.00
Crab meat, seaweed and green onion
Tofu Miso Soup$4.00
Tofu, seaweed and green onion
More about TAKA Sushi
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$4.49
House made miso soup served with scallions and tofu.
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego
POKÉ 1·2·3 image

 

POKÉ 1·2·3

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$1.95
More about POKÉ 1·2·3

