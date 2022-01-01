Miso soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve miso soup
More about MORENA KITCHEN
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|roasted carrot + fennel soup + miso-glazed mushrooms + cashew cream
|$24.00
gf,veg
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about Just Sushi To Go
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
|Miso Udon Noodle Soup
|$6.75
Miso soup with udon noodles
More about RB Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Served with tofu, green onions and seaweed.
More about FUSION EATS
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Miso Soup
|$5.95
|Miso Soup
|$4.95
Tofu, seaweed, and scallions *vegan
More about Auti Sushi
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Served with tofu, green onions and seaweed.
More about Rakiraki Commons
Rakiraki Commons
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Pure Miso Soup
|$5.00
Japanese omakase daily vegetables, organic mitsuba, and organic tofu.
More about RB Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Served with tofu, green onions and seaweed.
More about Azuki Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Shiitake Miso Soup
|$5.00
Fresh tofu, shiitake mushrooms, seaweed and scallions
|Tofu Miso Soup
|$4.00
Fresh tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about TAKA Sushi
TAKA Sushi
555 5th Ave, San Diego
|Crab Meat Miso Soup
|$7.00
Crab meat, seaweed and green onion
|Tofu Miso Soup
|$4.00
Tofu, seaweed and green onion
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego
Fuku Sushi - San Diego
332 J St Suite 102, San Diego
|Miso Soup
|$4.49
House made miso soup served with scallions and tofu.