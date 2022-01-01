Mixed green salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about The Shop
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied pecans, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Mixed Greens Salad
organic mixed greens, carrots, seasonal fruit, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Terra American Bistro
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Mixed Green Salad
|$8.00
shredded carrot, watermelon radish, lemon vinaigrette v, gf
More about The Butcher’s Grill House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Mix Greens Salad
|$3.95
Mix greens with exclusive balsamic vinagrette dressing
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Mix Green Salad
|$8.00
Chopped romaine lettuce with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Side Mixed Green Salad
|$6.50