Mixed green salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve mixed green salad

f0356ebf-5dbe-4c4d-892a-ab1df05f01bc image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied pecans, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Shop
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad
organic mixed greens, carrots, seasonal fruit, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$8.00
shredded carrot, watermelon radish, lemon vinaigrette v, gf
More about Terra American Bistro
The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mix Greens Salad$3.95
Mix greens with exclusive balsamic vinagrette dressing
More about The Butcher’s Grill House
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mix Green Salad$8.00
Chopped romaine lettuce with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$7.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Side Mixed Green Salad$6.50
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Seared Scallop Salad with Cucumber, Sweet Peppers, over Mixed Greens with Basil Vinaigrette$8.50
More about 72Fifty





