Molten chocolate cake in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve molten chocolate cake
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
Flourless dark chocolate molten cake with powder sugar and dark chocolate sauce.
(not recommended for patron with GF allergies or celiac). We prepare other products with flour in the kitchen.