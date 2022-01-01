Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
HOUSE BREADED FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks With House-Made Marinara$11.95
Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese • Battered & Cooked to Perfection • House-Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks With House-Made Marinara$11.95
Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese • Battered & Cooked to Perfection • House-Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
breaded and lightly fried mozzarella sticks.
served with marinara.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella sticks$4.95
Five crunchy and cheesy mozzarella sticks
More about GuilTea Cravings
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Mozzarella Stick$11.00
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Marie Callender’s

