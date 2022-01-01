Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve muffins

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)$4.50
Zucchini Muffin$4.25
Mixed Berry Muffin$4.25
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.25
Gluten Free Chocolate Muffin$4.25
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
More about BCB Cafe
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
English Muffin$2.00
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lemon blueberry muffins$20.00
4 pack
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8 MUFFINS W/ SIDE of HONEY BUTTER$6.00
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana-Pecan Muffin (Vegan)$3.50
Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (Vegan)$3.50
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)$4.50
Zucchini Muffin$4.25
Mixed Berry Muffin$4.25
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Deli Buzz image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Deli Buzz

6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffin$3.50
More about The Deli Buzz
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Muffin$4.25
Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)$4.50
Mixed Berry Muffin$4.25
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Baked Muffins$3.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Muffin image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin
More about The Olive Baking Company
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.95
More about The Olive Cafe
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$3.50
More about BCB Cafe
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Morning Glory Muffin$2.99
Pumpkin Muffin$2.99
More about The Trails
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Nut Muffin$6.00
*Seasonal Item*
Muffin with banana, pecans, cinnamon, oats, and spices
Cranberry Spice Muffin$6.00
Sweet, healthy and fulfilling this muffin combines dry cranberries with applesauce and orange juice into a yummy treat
More about Jai Jus
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Double Cali Muffin Sandwich Combo$14.50
2 muffin sandwiches, egg, tomato, avocado, ham, bacon, cilantro aioli, served with breakfast potataoes.
More about Second Nature
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Gluten Free Lemon Poppy Muffin
Blackberry Banana Nut Muffin
(V) Mexican Chocolate Coffee Cake Muffin
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
S3 Coffee Bar image

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Choc Muffin$4.75
VEGAN Zucchini Walnut Muffin$4.75
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackberry Banana Muffin
(V) Mexican Chocolate Coffee Cake Muffin
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
More about Moe Coffee
Item pic

 

Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry dream muffin$6.50
More about Phatties Bake Shop
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Walnut Streusel & Lemon Glaze
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.00
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (GF!)$3.00
Blackberry Banana Muffin$4.00
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atomic Blondie Muffin$5.00
Vegan and Gluten-Free house made Oat muffin with coconut cream, ginger, orange, walnut and cinnamon.
// Nuts //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Cornbread Muffins$10.00
House-made and freshly baked mini cornbread pasilla pepper muffins, served with sweet honey butter
More about One Door North
Item pic

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$5.00
Our classic Blueberry Muffin is the perfect way to start your day.
Chocolate Chip Muffin$5.00
For anyone who thinks a pastry isn't complete without chocolate, our Chocolate Chip Muffin is sure to please. Loaded with mini dark chocolate chips, it's sweet, tender, and delicious.
Your Selection Muffin Dozen$55.00
We know this is California, and the odds of a good winter storm blowing in are... well... zero. But there's something about an old fashioned muffin that just screams "Snow Day". It's not just breakfast, it's a trip back to sledding down a snow covered hill, snow ball fights, and warm cozy fires. Take a bite and be transported.
More about Starry Lane Bakery
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Atomic Blondie Muffin$6.00
Vegan and Gluten-Free house made Oat Muffin with walnuts, coconut cream, ginger, orange and cinnamon.
// Nuts //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Muffin (Vegan)$3.50
Banana-Pecan Muffin (Vegan)$3.50
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

