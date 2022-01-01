Muffins in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve muffins
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)
|$4.50
|Zucchini Muffin
|$4.25
|Mixed Berry Muffin
|$4.25
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.25
|Gluten Free Chocolate Muffin
|$4.25
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|lemon blueberry muffins
|$20.00
4 pack
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|8 MUFFINS W/ SIDE of HONEY BUTTER
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Banana-Pecan Muffin (Vegan)
|$3.50
|Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (Vegan)
|$3.50
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)
|$4.50
|Zucchini Muffin
|$4.25
|Mixed Berry Muffin
|$4.25
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Zucchini Muffin
|$4.25
|Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)
|$4.50
|Mixed Berry Muffin
|$4.25
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Fresh Baked Muffins
|$3.95
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$2.99
|Pumpkin Muffin
|$2.99
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$6.00
*Seasonal Item*
Muffin with banana, pecans, cinnamon, oats, and spices
|Cranberry Spice Muffin
|$6.00
Sweet, healthy and fulfilling this muffin combines dry cranberries with applesauce and orange juice into a yummy treat
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Double Cali Muffin Sandwich Combo
|$14.50
2 muffin sandwiches, egg, tomato, avocado, ham, bacon, cilantro aioli, served with breakfast potataoes.
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|(V) Gluten Free Lemon Poppy Muffin
|Blackberry Banana Nut Muffin
|(V) Mexican Chocolate Coffee Cake Muffin
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Choc Muffin
|$4.75
|VEGAN Zucchini Walnut Muffin
|$4.75
Moe Coffee
2542 State Street, San Diego
|Blackberry Banana Muffin
|(V) Mexican Chocolate Coffee Cake Muffin
|Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Phatties Bake Shop
4143 Voltair ave, San Diego
|Blueberry dream muffin
|$6.50
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Walnut Streusel & Lemon Glaze
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Cranberry Orange Muffin
|$4.00
|Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (GF!)
|$3.00
|Blackberry Banana Muffin
|$4.00
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Atomic Blondie Muffin
|$5.00
Vegan and Gluten-Free house made Oat muffin with coconut cream, ginger, orange, walnut and cinnamon.
// Nuts //
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
One Door North
3422 30th St, San Diego
|Mini Cornbread Muffins
|$10.00
House-made and freshly baked mini cornbread pasilla pepper muffins, served with sweet honey butter
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Blueberry Muffin
|$5.00
Our classic Blueberry Muffin is the perfect way to start your day.
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$5.00
For anyone who thinks a pastry isn't complete without chocolate, our Chocolate Chip Muffin is sure to please. Loaded with mini dark chocolate chips, it's sweet, tender, and delicious.
|Your Selection Muffin Dozen
|$55.00
We know this is California, and the odds of a good winter storm blowing in are... well... zero. But there's something about an old fashioned muffin that just screams "Snow Day". It's not just breakfast, it's a trip back to sledding down a snow covered hill, snow ball fights, and warm cozy fires. Take a bite and be transported.
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|Atomic Blondie Muffin
|$6.00
Vegan and Gluten-Free house made Oat Muffin with walnuts, coconut cream, ginger, orange and cinnamon.
// Nuts //