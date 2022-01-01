Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve naan

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Naan Bread$2.00
Naan Bread$2.00
More about Aaharn at University City
Naan image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Naan$8.00
A three variety cheese combination stuffed into a naan and topped with garlic and cilantro.
Naan$3.00
A leavened bread made with white flour.
Kashmiri Naan$8.00
Naan stuffed with coconut, raisins and almonds.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MASSAMAN LAMB SHANK AND NAAN$33.00
Lamb Shank, Potatoes, Carrot, Red & Green Onion, Coconut Milk, Fried Onion Massaman Curry
BANGKOK NAAN$8.95
Naan Breads served Massaman Curry Sauce with Fried Shallot, Green Onion and Ground Peanut
Naan Bread$2.00
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Naan$1.50
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
15e1ba46-3e26-4aa7-9420-f87d6b5a8786 image

 

Madras Cafe

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$4.99
More about Madras Cafe
Sesame Naan image

 

Sundara

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (457 reviews)
Delivery
Sesame Naan$3.95
Plain Naan$3.25
Cheese, Garlic & Cilantro Naan$5.25
More about Sundara
GARLIC NAAN image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC NAAN$2.99
PLAIN NAAN$2.49
BUTTER NAAN$2.49
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
Plain Naan image

 

Curry N Kabab

9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$4.00
Plain Naan$3.00
More about Curry N Kabab
Garlic Naan image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$4.00
Cheese Naan$5.00
Plain Naan$3.00
More about Tandoori Hut
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Naan$3.75
Vegan Choice.
More about Soup Du Jour
Restaurant banner

 

Village Indian Cuisine

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Naan$4.00
Garlic Naan$5.00
More about Village Indian Cuisine

