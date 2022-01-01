Naan in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve naan
More about Aaharn at University City
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Naan Bread
|$2.00
|Naan Bread
|$2.00
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$8.00
A three variety cheese combination stuffed into a naan and topped with garlic and cilantro.
|Naan
|$3.00
A leavened bread made with white flour.
|Kashmiri Naan
|$8.00
Naan stuffed with coconut, raisins and almonds.
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|MASSAMAN LAMB SHANK AND NAAN
|$33.00
Lamb Shank, Potatoes, Carrot, Red & Green Onion, Coconut Milk, Fried Onion Massaman Curry
|BANGKOK NAAN
|$8.95
Naan Breads served Massaman Curry Sauce with Fried Shallot, Green Onion and Ground Peanut
|Naan Bread
|$2.00
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Side of Naan
|$1.50
More about Sundara
Sundara
1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego
|Sesame Naan
|$3.95
|Plain Naan
|$3.25
|Cheese, Garlic & Cilantro Naan
|$5.25
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|GARLIC NAAN
|$2.99
|PLAIN NAAN
|$2.49
|BUTTER NAAN
|$2.49
More about Tandoori Hut
Tandoori Hut
3890 5th Ave, San Diego
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
|Cheese Naan
|$5.00
|Plain Naan
|$3.00
More about Soup Du Jour
SOUPS • SALADS
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Naan
|$3.75
Vegan Choice.