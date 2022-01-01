Nachos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve nachos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Grande Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips covered in a jalapeño cheese sauce, topped with our pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Nachos
|$9.99
fried tortillas, melted jack & cheddar cheeses, pinto beans, roasted corn, guajillo salsa, pickled jalepenos, chipotle mayo
|Breakfast Nachos
|$10.99
fried tortilla chips, roasted corn, guajillo salsa, pinto beans, scrambled eggs, cheddar & jack cheeses, chipotle mayo, pickled jalepenos, green onion
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Nachos Supreme-1/2
|$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Nachos Supreme-1/2
|$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Regular Nachos
|$6.29
Chips with cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Nachos
|$12.00
fresh tortilla chips or tater tots, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & green onions, cilantro lime crema
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Nachos Supreme-1/2
|$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Regular Nachos
|$6.29
Chips with cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|PB Nachos
|$15.75
Jack & Cheddar, nacho cheese (that's right!) Bub's chili, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos with sour cream, guacamole & cilantro. Be prepared, our nachos are massive!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Nachos
|$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Nacho Fries
|$12.00
Waffle Wries. Nacho Cheese. Bacon. Salsa Fresca. Avocado Smash. Pickled Red Onion.
|Side of NACHO CHEEZE
|$0.50
The Pigs Gig
2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.95
cheese sauce, baked beans, fresh salsa, jalapeños
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Brisket Nachos
|$14.99
pickled jalepenos, cheddar, white cheddar, parmesan, green onion, chipotle aioli, salsa guajillo
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Champion Nachos
|$12.50
Corn Chips, Melted Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork Adobada
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|BIG ASS NACHOS
|$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, and sour cream
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Amigo Nachos
|$9.25
|Amigo Nacho Asada
|$13.25
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Loaded Nachos
|$13.95
beer cheese sauce, charred scallion crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro
choice of house al pastor sausage or marinated chicken
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|BBQ Pork Nachos
|$11.95
Slow roasted pork, nacho cheese suace, BBQ sauce, diced tomatos, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|MISSION NACHOS
|$14.00
MIXED CHEESE, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA, SOYRIZO-QUESO DIP, SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Martini's Nachos
|$15.95
smoked chicken adobo, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapenos
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Potato Chip Nachos
|$11.95
House-Cut Potato Chips, Blue Cheese, English Cheddar, Jalapenos, Horseradish Cream
*Vegetarian*
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Nachos Enchilados
|$16.00
Corn tortilla chips, red enchilada sauce, vegan cheddar, black beans, vegan tangy cashew crema, guacamole, red onion, cilantro.
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|NACHOS DE LA CASA
|$13.00
Beef Barbacoa / Corn Tortilla Chips / Molcajete Sauce / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chorizo Refried Beans / Pico De Gallo / Avocado Salsa / Mexican Crema / House Marinated Jalapeños / Cotija
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Poke Nachos
|$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
The Radical Beet
6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
|Not Your Land Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh Chips Smothered in Melted Cheez and Beefy Black Bean Crumbles. Topped with AVO Drizz, Takis and Chamoy! Great for sharing!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Vegan Nachos
|$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Nachos Supreme-1/2
|$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|BYO Mama Nacho
|$22.50
Our famous, GIANT build your own nachos
