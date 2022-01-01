Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve nachos

Flamingo Deck image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Nachos$15.95
More about Flamingo Deck
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Grande Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips covered in a jalapeño cheese sauce, topped with our pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$9.99
fried tortillas, melted jack & cheddar cheeses, pinto beans, roasted corn, guajillo salsa, pickled jalepenos, chipotle mayo
Breakfast Nachos$10.99
fried tortilla chips, roasted corn, guajillo salsa, pinto beans, scrambled eggs, cheddar & jack cheeses, chipotle mayo, pickled jalepenos, green onion
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supreme-1/2$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Nachos Supreme-Full image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Nachos Supreme-1/2$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Regular Nachos$6.29
Chips with cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
fresh tortilla chips or tater tots, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & green onions, cilantro lime crema
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Nachos Supreme-Full image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Nachos Supreme-1/2$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Regular Nachos$6.29
Chips with cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
PB Nachos$15.75
Jack & Cheddar, nacho cheese (that's right!) Bub's chili, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos with sour cream, guacamole & cilantro. Be prepared, our nachos are massive!
More about Bub's at the Beach
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
More about The Blind Burro
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Fries$12.00
Waffle Wries. Nacho Cheese. Bacon. Salsa Fresca. Avocado Smash. Pickled Red Onion.
Side of NACHO CHEEZE$0.50
More about Fernside
The Pigs Gig image

 

The Pigs Gig

2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
cheese sauce, baked beans, fresh salsa, jalapeños
More about The Pigs Gig
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$14.99
pickled jalepenos, cheddar, white cheddar, parmesan, green onion, chipotle aioli, salsa guajillo
More about Terra American Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Cantina

431 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$12.00
More about Coastal Cantina
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Champion Nachos$12.50
Corn Chips, Melted Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork Adobada
More about Lucha Libre North Park
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
BIG ASS NACHOS$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, and sour cream
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Amigo Nachos$9.25
Amigo Nacho Asada$13.25
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$13.95
beer cheese sauce, charred scallion crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro
choice of house al pastor sausage or marinated chicken
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Pork Nachos$11.95
Slow roasted pork, nacho cheese suace, BBQ sauce, diced tomatos, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips
More about Harbor Town Pub
MISSION NACHOS image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MISSION NACHOS$14.00
MIXED CHEESE, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA, SOYRIZO-QUESO DIP, SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Martini's Nachos$15.95
smoked chicken adobo, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapenos
More about Pioneer BBQ
Item pic

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Chip Nachos$11.95
House-Cut Potato Chips, Blue Cheese, English Cheddar, Jalapenos, Horseradish Cream
*Vegetarian*
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego
Nachos Enchilados image

 

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Enchilados$16.00
Corn tortilla chips, red enchilada sauce, vegan cheddar, black beans, vegan tangy cashew crema, guacamole, red onion, cilantro.
More about Cocina Calavera
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS DE LA CASA$13.00
Beef Barbacoa / Corn Tortilla Chips / Molcajete Sauce / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chorizo Refried Beans / Pico De Gallo / Avocado Salsa / Mexican Crema / House Marinated Jalapeños / Cotija
More about Pueblo
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Nachos$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
More about Auti Sushi
Item pic

 

43 Beach Hut Deli

900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 43 Beach Hut Deli
The Radical Beet image

 

The Radical Beet

6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Not Your Land Nachos$12.00
Fresh Chips Smothered in Melted Cheez and Beefy Black Bean Crumbles. Topped with AVO Drizz, Takis and Chamoy! Great for sharing!
More about The Radical Beet
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Nachos$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
More about Second Nature
Nachos Supreme-Full image

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Nachos Supreme-1/2$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
BYO Mama Nacho$22.50
Our famous, GIANT build your own nachos
More about Baja Betty's
Salud Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud Tacos

2196 Logan Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1\\2 Order Of Nachos$7.50
Nachos$12.00
More about Salud Tacos

Map

