Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
New york strip steaks in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
New York Strip Steaks
San Diego restaurants that serve new york strip steaks
terra american bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
No reviews yet
New York Strip Steak
$29.00
red wine reduction, beef fat butter, mashed Yukon potatoes, vegetables
More about terra american bistro
Marie Callender's La Mesa
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
No reviews yet
New York Strip Steak
$27.99
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego
Rack Of Lamb
Cheesecake
Huevos Rancheros
Stromboli
Pretzels
Bulgogi
Collard Greens
Fresh Fruit Cup
Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore
Pacific Beach
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
North Park
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Hillcrest
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Point Loma
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More near San Diego to explore
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1067 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(778 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston