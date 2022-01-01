Noodle soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve noodle soup
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Green Curry Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
|Pork Boat Noodle Soup
|$12.00
One of Thailand's most popular noodle soups. Thin rice noodles with a distinctive and delectable broth bursting with bold flavors and a delightful aroma. With pork, pork meatball, Chinese broccoli, beansprouts, green onions, and cilantro.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
|Green Curry Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, fried egg, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, fried egg, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Miso Udon Noodle Soup
|$6.75
Miso soup with udon noodles
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Tomm Yam Noodle Soup (Chicken)
|$15.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, crushed peanuts, vinegar, cilantro, chili paste. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Spicy
|Oh! So Good Noodle Soup
|$8.25
Thin rice noodles with slices of chicken breast in our housemade chicken broth served with one vegetarian egg roll or a rotisserie chicken drumstick.
|Noodle Soup (Tofu)
|$13.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$18.95
This popular Thai street soup will warm your soul!! Made the traditional way with tender braised beef, savory five spices broth, beansprout, bok Choy, celery and rice vermicelli noodles top with fried garlic & farm fresh cilantro**comes peppery spice**
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Vegan chicken noodle soup
|$13.95
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Hand-made chicken wontons in a authentic chicken and vegetable broth, served with egg noodles and vegetables.
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Tofu Noodle Soup
Soft tofu, bean thread noodles, mushroom, and Napa cabbage in Thai style flavored clear broth
NOODLES
Hot or Not Thai
4965 Cass St, San Diego
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.50
Chunks of grilled chicken with mixed vegetables and hearty noodles
SOUPS • SALADS
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Low sodium, lightly flavored Dashi broth, broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, mushroom, seaweed. (Shrimp is an add-on for extra cost)