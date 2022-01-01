Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry Noodle Soup$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
Pork Boat Noodle Soup$12.00
One of Thailand's most popular noodle soups. Thin rice noodles with a distinctive and delectable broth bursting with bold flavors and a delightful aroma. With pork, pork meatball, Chinese broccoli, beansprouts, green onions, and cilantro.
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
Green Curry Noodle Soup$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, fried egg, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, fried egg, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Udon Noodle Soup$6.75
Miso soup with udon noodles
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomm Yam Noodle Soup (Chicken)$15.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, crushed peanuts, vinegar, cilantro, chili paste. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Spicy
Oh! So Good Noodle Soup$8.25
Thin rice noodles with slices of chicken breast in our housemade chicken broth served with one vegetarian egg roll or a rotisserie chicken drumstick.
Noodle Soup (Tofu)$13.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP$18.95
This popular Thai street soup will warm your soul!! Made the traditional way with tender braised beef, savory five spices broth, beansprout, bok Choy, celery and rice vermicelli noodles top with fried garlic & farm fresh cilantro**comes peppery spice**
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan chicken noodle soup$13.95
Wonton Noodle Soup$13.95
Hand-made chicken wontons in a authentic chicken and vegetable broth, served with egg noodles and vegetables.
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Noodle Soup
Soft tofu, bean thread noodles, mushroom, and Napa cabbage in Thai style flavored clear broth
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.50
Chunks of grilled chicken with mixed vegetables and hearty noodles
Udon Noodle Soup image

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Noodle Soup$11.00
Low sodium, lightly flavored Dashi broth, broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, mushroom, seaweed. (Shrimp is an add-on for extra cost)
Banner pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Noona's Noodle Soup$13.00
