Octopus in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve octopus

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)$6.99
Meat & Cheese
Grilled Octopus Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)$5.99
Meat & Cheese
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$14.50
More about Mitch's Seafood
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus$3.95
More about RB Sushi
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$20.00
More about The Smoking Goat
Wolf In The Woods image

 

Wolf In The Woods

1920 Fort Stockton, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$18.00
More about Wolf In The Woods
Item pic

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nigiri Octopus$5.50
Sashimi Octopus 5pc$13.50
More about TAKA Sushi
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Nigiri$5.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Octopus Taco image

 

El Viejon Seafood

4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Taco$8.50
Pesto or Macha. Cheese, battered onions, cilantro, house dressing, seeds, radish
Macha Octopus Tostada$8.50
Cucumber, onion, oyster sauce, creamy sauce, sesame seeds, cilantro, radish. Contains peanuts.
More about El Viejon Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla$6.99
Cheese & Meat
Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Octopus Torta$15.50
Grilled Octopus
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Octopus Plate$15.00
Served w/ rice & beans
Served w/ cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, & avocado
Tortillas on the side
Grilled Octopus Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
