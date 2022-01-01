Octopus in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve octopus
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)
|$6.99
Meat & Cheese
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
|Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)
|$5.99
Meat & Cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Octopus
|$3.95
El Viejon Seafood
4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego
|Octopus Taco
|$8.50
Pesto or Macha. Cheese, battered onions, cilantro, house dressing, seeds, radish
|Macha Octopus Tostada
|$8.50
Cucumber, onion, oyster sauce, creamy sauce, sesame seeds, cilantro, radish. Contains peanuts.
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Grilled Octopus Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
|$6.99
Cheese & Meat
|Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Octopus Torta
|$15.50
Grilled Octopus
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Grilled Octopus Plate
|$15.00
Served w/ rice & beans
Served w/ cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, & avocado
Tortillas on the side
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.