Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve omelettes

Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#2 Coach's Omelette$12.75
#14 P.B. Omelette$12.75
B.Y.O. Omelette$12.75
Made with three farm fresh eggs, served with hash browns and toast. Choice of three ingredients. (Extra additions $0.75)
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Consumer pic

 

Richard Walker's Pancake House

520 Front Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANTA FE OMELETTE$15.95
Zesty southwestern omelet with a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with jalapeño cheese; served with salsa on the side - Olé!
BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.95
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Verde Omelette$16.75
Three egg omelette, with carne asada, onions, smothered with our homemade salsa verde topped with mix cheese, served with beans, Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
Tex-Mex Omelette$14.50
Carnitas, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos topped with cotija cheese, and avocado served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
California Omelette$13.50
Spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, and pepper jack cheese served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
More about Maggie's Cafe
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Omelette$13.00
3 egg omelette with mushrooms, spinach, sun dried tomatoes & mixed cheese, served with home fries
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Omelette$14.95
Bacon & Cheese Omelette$14.95
Sausage & Cheese Omelette$14.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Garden Omelette$13.99
3 egg omelette with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.
GF San Diego Omelette$13.99
3 egg omelette with bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.
San Diego Omelette.$13.99
Bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack cheese in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.
More about The Trails
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom & Garlic Omelette$12.95
Spinach & Blue Cheese Omelette$12.95
BYO Omelette$12.95
More about Arely's French Bakery
Sombrero Mexican Food image

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spanish Omelette$10.79
Cheese omelette topped with salsa ranchera, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Cocina 35 Otay Mesa

9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OMELETTE DE LA CASA$16.00
3 eggs fluffy omelette, filled with rajas con crema and melted Monterrey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, and avocado, served with seasonal fruit and beans. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
LAUREL OMELETTE$14.00
Fresh Spinach and Feta
BAJA OMELETTE$13.50
Ranchero Sauce, Green Chiles & Jack Cheese
VEGETABLE OMELETTE$15.00
CHEFS CHOICE
More about Hob Nob Hill
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Spanish Omelette$10.79
Cheese omelette topped with salsa ranchera, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Thai Coffee

Bean Burritos

Shrimp Tempura

Garlic Bread

Gyoza

Pappardelle

Bread Pudding

Crab Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston