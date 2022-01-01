Omelettes in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve omelettes
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#2 Coach's Omelette
|$12.75
|#14 P.B. Omelette
|$12.75
|B.Y.O. Omelette
|$12.75
Made with three farm fresh eggs, served with hash browns and toast. Choice of three ingredients. (Extra additions $0.75)
Richard Walker's Pancake House
520 Front Street, San Diego
|SANTA FE OMELETTE
|$15.95
Zesty southwestern omelet with a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with jalapeño cheese; served with salsa on the side - Olé!
|BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE
|$15.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Chile Verde Omelette
|$16.75
Three egg omelette, with carne asada, onions, smothered with our homemade salsa verde topped with mix cheese, served with beans, Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
|Tex-Mex Omelette
|$14.50
Carnitas, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos topped with cotija cheese, and avocado served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
|California Omelette
|$13.50
Spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, and pepper jack cheese served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Garden Omelette
|$13.00
3 egg omelette with mushrooms, spinach, sun dried tomatoes & mixed cheese, served with home fries
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$14.95
|Bacon & Cheese Omelette
|$14.95
|Sausage & Cheese Omelette
|$14.95
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|GF Garden Omelette
|$13.99
3 egg omelette with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.
|GF San Diego Omelette
|$13.99
3 egg omelette with bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.
|San Diego Omelette.
|$13.99
Bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack cheese in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Mushroom & Garlic Omelette
|$12.95
|Spinach & Blue Cheese Omelette
|$12.95
|BYO Omelette
|$12.95
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Spanish Omelette
|$10.79
Cheese omelette topped with salsa ranchera, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego
|OMELETTE DE LA CASA
|$16.00
3 eggs fluffy omelette, filled with rajas con crema and melted Monterrey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, and avocado, served with seasonal fruit and beans. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|LAUREL OMELETTE
|$14.00
Fresh Spinach and Feta
|BAJA OMELETTE
|$13.50
Ranchero Sauce, Green Chiles & Jack Cheese
|VEGETABLE OMELETTE
|$15.00
CHEFS CHOICE