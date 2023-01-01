Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo shakes in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve oreo shakes

Banner pic

 

Tacotarian - San Diego

4332 30th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
OREO SHAKE$8.99
+contains cashew & soy
More about Tacotarian - San Diego
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Shake$8.75
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack - Little Italy

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Oreo Shake$9.00
Featuring Afters Ice Cream
More about The Crack Shack - Little Italy
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack Little Italy

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Oreo Shake$9.00
Featuring After's Ice Cream
More about The Crack Shack Little Italy
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach - 4631 Mission Blvd

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oreo Shake$5.99
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach - 4631 Mission Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Naan

Shrimp Wraps

Sorbet

Chicken Marsala

Mahi Mahi

Paninis

Pastries

Veggie Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston