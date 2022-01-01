Pad see in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pad see
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Express Pad See Ew
|$10.95
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Pad See Ew
|$11.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli in black soy sauce
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|PAD SEE EU
WIDE RICE NOODLES WOK FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, BROCCOLI, CARROT AND CABBAGE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Pad-See-Ewe (Vegetarian)
|$14.00
Gluten free soy sauce stir-fried with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, crispy shallots. Veg, GF option available
|Pad-See-Ewe (Shrimp)
|$15.75
Gluten free soy sauce stir-fried with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, crispy shallots. GF option available
|Pad-See-Ewe (Beef)
|$15.75
Gluten free soy sauce stir-fried with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, crispy shallots. GF option available
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Pad See Ew
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli