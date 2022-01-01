Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pad see

Pad See Ew image

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Express Pad See Ew$10.95
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad See Ew$11.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli in black soy sauce
More about Koon Thai kitchen
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PAD SEE EU
WIDE RICE NOODLES WOK FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, BROCCOLI, CARROT AND CABBAGE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad-See-Ewe (Vegetarian)$14.00
Gluten free soy sauce stir-fried with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, crispy shallots. Veg, GF option available
Pad-See-Ewe (Shrimp)$15.75
Gluten free soy sauce stir-fried with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, crispy shallots. GF option available
Pad-See-Ewe (Beef)$15.75
Gluten free soy sauce stir-fried with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, crispy shallots. GF option available
More about Saffron Thai
Pad See Ew image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See Ew
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew$12.00
Pad See Ew Lunch
More about Hot or Not Thai

