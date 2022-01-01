Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve panang curry

Panang Curry image

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
Express Panang Curry$10.95
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Panang Curry image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Panang Curry image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panang Curry$11.00
Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
More about Koon Thai kitchen
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PANANG CURRY
BELL PEPPERS, CARROTS AND OUR PANANG CURRY SAUCE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Beef Panang Curry(GF)$21.95
Authentic Thai crimson-hued dish, combines bright lemongrass and sweet coconut milk to infuse braised beef with rich flavor. Served on the bed of streamed green beans and carrots, with your choice of rice on the side.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PANANG CURRY$11.00
Green bean, Carrot, Coconut Cream, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Panang Curry Paste
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Panang Curry image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$12.00
Panang Curry Lunch
Ribeye Panang Curry$25.00
More about Hot or Not Thai

