Panang curry in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve panang curry
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
|Express Panang Curry
|$10.95
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
More about The Asian Bistro
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|PANANG CURRY
BELL PEPPERS, CARROTS AND OUR PANANG CURRY SAUCE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Braised Beef Panang Curry(GF)
|$21.95
Authentic Thai crimson-hued dish, combines bright lemongrass and sweet coconut milk to infuse braised beef with rich flavor. Served on the bed of streamed green beans and carrots, with your choice of rice on the side.
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|PANANG CURRY
|$11.00
Green bean, Carrot, Coconut Cream, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Panang Curry Paste
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)