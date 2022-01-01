Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pancakes

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Pancake$4.00
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#13 Pancake Combo$11.75
Pancake$2.00
Pancake Combo$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter and maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Consumer pic

 

Richard Walker's Pancake House

520 Front Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
POTATO PANCAKES$12.95
We use the finest Idaho potatoes in this old fashioned recipe, with a dash of fresh onion; served with apple sauce and sour cream.
BAKED CINNAMON PANCAKE$14.95
A cinnamon lover's delight.
GERMAN PANCAKE$15.95
A gargantuan bowl-shaped plate-filling baked pancake; served with butter, lemon, and powdered sugar to make your own lemony syrup.
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House
Kids Pancakes, egg & Bacon image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Pancakes, egg & Bacon$7.99
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.99
Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
zucchini mushroom potato pancake 2 pack$8.00
italian sausage cream
zucchini + mushroom + potato pancake$32.00
italian sausage + cream
serves 4 (8 pcs)
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Pancake Combo image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Pancake Breakfast$6.99
breakfast potatoes, toast & bacon or sausage
Pancake Combo$11.99
Stack of 2 pancakes with 2 eggs and choice of 4 bacon, 4 sausage or 1 slice of breakfast ham served with whipped butter & syrup.
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$10.95
Single Pancake$4.50
Banana Pancakes$11.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PANCAKE SIDE$4.50
KIDS MINI PANCAKES$9.75
Served with a side of eggs. Served with a Kids Drink
More about Cocina 35
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancake$8.95
One large pancake served with fresh made whipped cream and whipped butter
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Pancake$4.00
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
Pancakes$13.00
Pancakes$13.00
Three scratch-made buttermilk pancakes with weekly toppings and filling. Optional side of syrup. Served with two local eggs.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$13.00
Pancakes$13.00
Single Pancake$4.00
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes (3)$10.95
Double Chip Pancakes$10.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Item pic

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.25
2 large pancakes, topped with banana slices & powdered sugar
Small Pancake$2.95
More about The Olive Cafe
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
A La Carte Pancake$3.00
Carnitas & Pancakes$15.00
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Slow Roasted Pork, Syrup, Clarified Butter
More about La Puerta
Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake (1)$2.65
Pancakes (3)$8.50
Fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup and topped with Powdered Sugar
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pancakes$10.99
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
Short stack (2) of our fluffy Buttermilk pancakes. Make it a combo with eggs, breakfast meat.
Kid's Pancake Combo$7.00
Small pancake, 1 egg, and (2) bacon or (1) sausage
More about The Trails
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Pancake and Egg$7.00
Choice of apple or orange juice.
More about Working Class
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KID PANCAKE$5.00
CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES$13.00
2 house pancakes with candied walnuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar topped with a cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$13.00
More about Kensington Cafe
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cartoon Mouse Pancake$7.75
Buttermilk Pancakes
Whole Wheat Pancakes
More about Arely's French Bakery
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with blueberry compote, haupia sauce, whipped cream.
Kid Pancake*$7.00
Silver dollars, fruit
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Classic pancakes served with butter and maple syrup.
More about Second Nature
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.99
Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cocina 35 Otay Mesa

9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PANCAKE SIDE$4.50
PANCAKES DE LA FERIA$15.00
2 Fluffy buttermilk-vanilla pancakes topped with creamy cajeta envinada, and fresh berries, served with grilled turkey and eggs.
More about Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes & Fried Chicken$18.00
garlic, chilies, honey-butter, syrup
More about Trust Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
PANCAKE SANDWICH$15.00
With Two Eggs, Ham, Bacon or Sausage
BANANAS FOSTER PANCAKES$12.00
OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$9.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
Chocolat Hillcrest image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Chocolat Hillcrest

3896 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (4254 reviews)
Takeout
PLAIN PANCAKES$7.95
More about Chocolat Hillcrest
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image

 

LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS

1290 F st, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masa Pancake$7.25
Large masa pancakes, cajeta, seaasonal fruit
More about LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$13.00
Sweet Delicacies
More about Cote d’azur
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancakes$15.00
multigrain pancakes, fruit compote, toasted coconut, 100% maple syrup, coconut cream
More about Palmys

Map

