Pancakes in San Diego

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Single Pancake
|$4.00
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#13 Pancake Combo
|$11.75
|Pancake
|$2.00
|Pancake Combo
|$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter and maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.
Richard Walker's Pancake House
520 Front Street, San Diego
|POTATO PANCAKES
|$12.95
We use the finest Idaho potatoes in this old fashioned recipe, with a dash of fresh onion; served with apple sauce and sour cream.
|BAKED CINNAMON PANCAKE
|$14.95
A cinnamon lover's delight.
|GERMAN PANCAKE
|$15.95
A gargantuan bowl-shaped plate-filling baked pancake; served with butter, lemon, and powdered sugar to make your own lemony syrup.
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Kids Pancakes, egg & Bacon
|$7.99
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.99
Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|zucchini mushroom potato pancake 2 pack
|$8.00
italian sausage cream
|zucchini + mushroom + potato pancake
|$32.00
italian sausage + cream
serves 4 (8 pcs)
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Kid Pancake Breakfast
|$6.99
breakfast potatoes, toast & bacon or sausage
|Pancake Combo
|$11.99
Stack of 2 pancakes with 2 eggs and choice of 4 bacon, 4 sausage or 1 slice of breakfast ham served with whipped butter & syrup.
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Pancakes
|$10.95
|Single Pancake
|$4.50
|Banana Pancakes
|$11.95
Cocina 35
1435 6th ave, San Diego
|PANCAKE SIDE
|$4.50
|KIDS MINI PANCAKES
|$9.75
Served with a side of eggs. Served with a Kids Drink
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Buttermilk Pancake
|$8.95
One large pancake served with fresh made whipped cream and whipped butter
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Single Pancake
|$4.00
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
|Pancakes
|$13.00
|Pancakes
|$13.00
Three scratch-made buttermilk pancakes with weekly toppings and filling. Optional side of syrup. Served with two local eggs.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Pancakes
|$13.00
|Pancakes
|$13.00
|Single Pancake
|$4.00
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Blueberry Pancakes (3)
|$10.95
|Double Chip Pancakes
|$10.95
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.25
2 large pancakes, topped with banana slices & powdered sugar
|Small Pancake
|$2.95
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|A La Carte Pancake
|$3.00
|Carnitas & Pancakes
|$15.00
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Slow Roasted Pork, Syrup, Clarified Butter
Breakfast Bitch SD
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Pancake (1)
|$2.65
|Pancakes (3)
|$8.50
Fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup and topped with Powdered Sugar
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Pumpkin Pancakes
|$10.99
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.99
Short stack (2) of our fluffy Buttermilk pancakes. Make it a combo with eggs, breakfast meat.
|Kid's Pancake Combo
|$7.00
Small pancake, 1 egg, and (2) bacon or (1) sausage
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Pancake and Egg
|$7.00
Choice of apple or orange juice.
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|KID PANCAKE
|$5.00
|CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
|$13.00
2 house pancakes with candied walnuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar topped with a cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
|BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$13.00
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Cartoon Mouse Pancake
|$7.75
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|Whole Wheat Pancakes
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with blueberry compote, haupia sauce, whipped cream.
|Kid Pancake*
|$7.00
Silver dollars, fruit
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
Classic pancakes served with butter and maple syrup.
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.99
Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego
|PANCAKE SIDE
|$4.50
|PANCAKES DE LA FERIA
|$15.00
2 Fluffy buttermilk-vanilla pancakes topped with creamy cajeta envinada, and fresh berries, served with grilled turkey and eggs.
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Pancakes & Fried Chicken
|$18.00
garlic, chilies, honey-butter, syrup
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|PANCAKE SANDWICH
|$15.00
With Two Eggs, Ham, Bacon or Sausage
|BANANAS FOSTER PANCAKES
|$12.00
|OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
|$9.00
Chocolat Hillcrest
3896 5th Ave, San Diego
|PLAIN PANCAKES
|$7.95
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
1290 F st, San Diego
|Masa Pancake
|$7.25
Large masa pancakes, cajeta, seaasonal fruit
Cote d’azur
8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$13.00
Sweet Delicacies