Paninis in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve paninis
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|A.M. Panini
|$11.00
Local eggs scrambled with nitrate-free ham & organic green onions. Sharp white cheddar cheese. Side of fruit
|Permalosa Panini
|$12.00
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|reuben panini
|$12.00
pastrami + jarlsberg cheese + sauerkraut + thousand island dressing + bread & cie rye
|butternut squash panini
|$12.00
|smoked turkey panini
|$12.00
jarlsberg cheese + arugula + roasted red peppers + lemon aioli + pesto + rosemary bread
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Panini Grilled Cheese
|$13.95
Muenster cheese, English cheddar, gruyere, all melted inside garlic Parmesan sourdough, served with house-made tomato soup. Vegetarian. ."Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)Any sub below will replace the tomato soup.
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Oven Roasted Veg'Chimichurri Panini
|$13.00
Slow roasted eggplant, red onion, tomato, zucchini, bell peppers, goat cheese and chimichurri spread on ciabatta bun.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Carnitas Breakfast Panini
|$12.00
Slow-braised pork shoulder, organic red onions & organic spinach in local scrambled eggs with our three cheese blend. In a panini roll.
|A.M. Panini
|$11.00
Local eggs scrambled with nitrate-free ham & organic green onions. Sharp white cheddar cheese. Side of fruit
|A.M. Panini
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|A.M. Panini
|$11.00
Local eggs scrambled with nitrate-free ham & organic green onions. Sharp white cheddar cheese. Side of fruit
|Carnitas Breakfast Panini
|$11.50
Slow-braised pork shoulder, organic red onions & organic spinach in local scrambled eggs with our three cheese blend. In a panini roll.
|A.M. Panini
|$11.00
The Olive Baking Company
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Turkey & Cheese Panini
|$7.75
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Panini Grilled Cheese
|$14.95
Muenster, English Cheddar & Gruyere Cheeses, Parmesan Garlic Butter Spread on Sourdough Bread. Severed with House-Made Tomato Soup
*Vegetarian*
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Spicy Chicken Panini
|$12.25
|Proscuitto Panini
|$11.25
|3 CHEESE Panini
|$10.70
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|Moe Panini
|$13.50
Choice of bread, fresh arugula, fresh basil, vegan cheese, tomatoes, & balsamic glaze with a pepperoncini on the side