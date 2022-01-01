Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve paninis

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
A.M. Panini$11.00
Local eggs scrambled with nitrate-free ham & organic green onions. Sharp white cheddar cheese. Side of fruit
Permalosa Panini$12.00
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
reuben panini$12.00
pastrami + jarlsberg cheese + sauerkraut + thousand island dressing + bread & cie rye
butternut squash panini$12.00
smoked turkey panini$12.00
jarlsberg cheese + arugula + roasted red peppers + lemon aioli + pesto + rosemary bread
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Panini Grilled Cheese$13.95
Muenster cheese, English cheddar, gruyere, all melted inside garlic Parmesan sourdough, served with house-made tomato soup. Vegetarian. ."Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)Any sub below will replace the tomato soup.
Item pic

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oven Roasted Veg'Chimichurri Panini$13.00
Slow roasted eggplant, red onion, tomato, zucchini, bell peppers, goat cheese and chimichurri spread on ciabatta bun.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Breakfast Panini$12.00
Slow-braised pork shoulder, organic red onions & organic spinach in local scrambled eggs with our three cheese blend. In a panini roll.
A.M. Panini$11.00
Local eggs scrambled with nitrate-free ham & organic green onions. Sharp white cheddar cheese. Side of fruit
A.M. Panini$12.00
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
A.M. Panini$11.00
Local eggs scrambled with nitrate-free ham & organic green onions. Sharp white cheddar cheese. Side of fruit
Carnitas Breakfast Panini$11.50
Slow-braised pork shoulder, organic red onions & organic spinach in local scrambled eggs with our three cheese blend. In a panini roll.
A.M. Panini$11.00
2496e65a-b363-4dfb-a441-ea4f02a6ceff image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Cheese Panini$7.75
Item pic

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panini Grilled Cheese$14.95
Muenster, English Cheddar & Gruyere Cheeses, Parmesan Garlic Butter Spread on Sourdough Bread. Severed with House-Made Tomato Soup
*Vegetarian*
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Panini$12.25
Proscuitto Panini$11.25
3 CHEESE Panini$10.70
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moe Panini$13.50
Choice of bread, fresh arugula, fresh basil, vegan cheese, tomatoes, & balsamic glaze with a pepperoncini on the side
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Gourmet panini$14.00
Panini
Chicken panini$14.00
Panini
