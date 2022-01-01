Papaya salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve papaya salad
Bread & Cie
350 University Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Papaya Salad
|$12.95
Chicken, papaya, avocado and Bibb lettuce tossed with papaya dressing and toasted almonds
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Papaya Salad
|$9.95
Fresh crisp green papaya, green beans, tomato, tossed with lime chili dressing and crushed peanuts (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
72Fifty - Mesa College
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Pad Kra Pao w/ green papaya salad, pork, Thai basil & chili, long beans
|$20.00
So saap - 4710 Market St
4710 Market St, San Diego
|papaya salad
|$9.99
Laos style (popular style)- fermented fish sauce, crab, shrimp paste, sweet and sour and salty all in one
Thai style ( for beginners 😊) contain dry shrimp and peanuts ,papaya, sweet and lighter in fish sauce taste.
Thai essan- Thai style with added crab
Dark and funky- more crab paste for darker umami tasting.