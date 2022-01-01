Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve papaya salad

Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Papaya Salad$12.95
Chicken, papaya, avocado and Bibb lettuce tossed with papaya dressing and toasted almonds
NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Papaya Salad$9.95
Fresh crisp green papaya, green beans, tomato, tossed with lime chili dressing and crushed peanuts (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Kra Pao w/ green papaya salad, pork, Thai basil & chili, long beans$20.00
So saap - 4710 Market St

4710 Market St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
papaya salad$9.99
Laos style (popular style)- fermented fish sauce, crab, shrimp paste, sweet and sour and salty all in one
Thai style ( for beginners 😊) contain dry shrimp and peanuts ,papaya, sweet and lighter in fish sauce taste.
Thai essan- Thai style with added crab
Dark and funky- more crab paste for darker umami tasting.
