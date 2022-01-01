Pappardelle in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pappardelle
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Pappardelle al Cinghiale
|$24.95
Pappardelle pasta served in a slow simmered Wild Boar Ragu
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Pappardelle Brasato
|$25.95
pappardelle past in a braised beef, porcini mushroom, and red wine sauce
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|pappardelle
|$8.00
one pound
fresh pasta
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|short rib pappardelle
|$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
Solare Ristorante
2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego
|Classic Pappardelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Pappardelle Short Ribs
|$29.00
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Pappardelle
|$30.00
Slow Braised Red Wine Meat Ragu
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Wild Boar Pappardelle
|$25.00
Homemade pappardelle served with wild boar meat sauce
|Pappardelle ai funghi Porcini
|$25.00
Homemade pappardelle pasta with a porcini mushrooms and cream sauce
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Brisket Point Pappardelle
|$23.95
smoked red wine braised brisket, baby carrots, pearl onions, peas, fresh pappardelle
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Short Rib Pappardelle
|$26.00
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Pappardelle Brasato
|$23.00
slow cooked short rib ragu, cabernet, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|PAPPARDELLE al Sugo di Salsiccia
|$21.00
Local Eggs Pappardelle, Fennel Pork Sausage, Tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Orange Zest
|Fresh Pappardelle (one order) 4.5 oz.
|$3.90
Single order (4.5 Oz)
Semolina, sea salt, water
Cook in about 2 to 3 minute.
|Buckwheat Pappardelle
|$3.90
5oz portion, of Buckwheat Pappardelle.
Pasta contains 30% wheat, 70% buckwheat flour, whole local eggs, sea salt.