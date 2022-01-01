Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pappardelle

Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle al Cinghiale$24.95
Pappardelle pasta served in a slow simmered Wild Boar Ragu
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Item pic

 

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle Brasato$25.95
pappardelle past in a braised beef, porcini mushroom, and red wine sauce
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
pappardelle$8.00
one pound
fresh pasta
More about MORENA KITCHEN
CUCINA sorella image

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
More about CUCINA sorella
Solare Ristorante image

 

Solare Ristorante

2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Pappardelle Bolognese$23.00
More about Solare Ristorante
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle$22.00
More about Scuderie Italia
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Short Ribs$29.00
More about Rusticucina
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle$30.00
Slow Braised Red Wine Meat Ragu
Pappardelle$30.00
Slow braised red wine meat ragu
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Item pic

 

Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Boar Pappardelle$25.00
Homemade pappardelle served with wild boar meat sauce
Pappardelle ai funghi Porcini$25.00
Homemade pappardelle pasta with a porcini mushrooms and cream sauce
More about Oltre Mare
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Point Pappardelle$23.95
smoked red wine braised brisket, baby carrots, pearl onions, peas, fresh pappardelle
More about Pioneer BBQ
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
pappardelle$15.00
More about Counterpoint
Urge American Gastropub image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Pappardelle$26.00
More about Urge American Gastropub
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle Brasato$23.00
slow cooked short rib ragu, cabernet, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Civico 1845
FETTUCCINE al Sugo di Salsiccia image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE al Sugo di Salsiccia$21.00
Local Eggs Pappardelle, Fennel Pork Sausage, Tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Orange Zest
Fresh Pappardelle (one order) 4.5 oz.$3.90
Single order (4.5 Oz)
Semolina, sea salt, water
Cook in about 2 to 3 minute.
Buckwheat Pappardelle$3.90
5oz portion, of Buckwheat Pappardelle.
Pasta contains 30% wheat, 70% buckwheat flour, whole local eggs, sea salt.
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle al Brasato di Maiale$29.00
Homemade Pappardelle, shredded pork ribs, fresh tomato sauce, bay leaves, and Pecorino
More about Cesarina

