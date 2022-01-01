Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve patty melts

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#7 Jalapeno Patty Melt$13.75
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Patty M Melt$16.99
100% organic grass fed beef or chicken, swiss, grilled onions, cucumber pepper relish, 1000 island dressing, rye bread
More about Raglan Public House
Pioneer BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.95
burger, caramelized onions, swiss,
1000 island, marble rye bread with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.00
on rye
More about Olympic Cafe
The Radical Beet image

 

The Radical Beet

6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Earth Melting Patty Melt$13.00
Our Juicy Patty Sandwiched between Grilled Onions, 3 Melted Cheezes, Tomato, Mustard Aioli, and Sourdough. Served with Fries and Your Choice of Drizz
More about The Radical Beet
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Patty M Melt$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef or chicken, swiss, grilled onions, cucumber pepper relish, 1000 island dressing, rye bread
More about Bare Back Grill
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$11.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1,000 Island dressing served on toasted rye bread.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

