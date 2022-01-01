Patty melts in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve patty melts
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#7 Jalapeno Patty Melt
|$13.75
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Patty M Melt
|$16.99
100% organic grass fed beef or chicken, swiss, grilled onions, cucumber pepper relish, 1000 island dressing, rye bread
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Patty Melt
|$15.95
burger, caramelized onions, swiss,
1000 island, marble rye bread with choice of side (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
The Radical Beet
6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
|Earth Melting Patty Melt
|$13.00
Our Juicy Patty Sandwiched between Grilled Onions, 3 Melted Cheezes, Tomato, Mustard Aioli, and Sourdough. Served with Fries and Your Choice of Drizz
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Patty M Melt
|$17.00
