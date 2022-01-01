Peanut butter cookies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
More about SusieCakes - Del Mar
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Del Mar
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|4 Box Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
|$14.00
Soft and chewy peanut butter cookie made without flour (4 per order).
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Keto Peanut Butter Cookies
|$2.50
Peanut butter, almond flour, eggs, butter, milk powder & erythritol with monk fruit.
More about Sugar Kiln
Sugar Kiln
3245 University Ave, San Diego
|THE GF & VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (3 COUNT)
|$9.00
(3 COOKIES) A classic, chewy, peanut butter rich and chocolatey cookie for our vegan or gluten sensitive friends. Does not contain wheat, but produced in a kitchen with products containing wheat (not suitable for severe gluten allergies).
More about Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave
Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave
4143 Voltair ave, San Diego
|Xl peanut butter cookie
|$5.00
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Butter Toffee Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.50