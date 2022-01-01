Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Del Mar

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies$14.00
Soft and chewy peanut butter cookie made without flour (4 per order).
More about SusieCakes - Del Mar
ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GUILTEA CRAVINGS

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Keto Peanut Butter Cookies$2.50
Peanut butter, almond flour, eggs, butter, milk powder & erythritol with monk fruit.
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
Sugar Kiln

3245 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
THE GF & VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (3 COUNT)$9.00
(3 COOKIES) A classic, chewy, peanut butter rich and chocolatey cookie for our vegan or gluten sensitive friends. Does not contain wheat, but produced in a kitchen with products containing wheat (not suitable for severe gluten allergies).
More about Sugar Kiln
Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
More about Bread & Cie
Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Xl peanut butter cookie$5.00
More about Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Toffee Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
Wild Things Pizza

2163 Abbott Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
More about Wild Things Pizza

