Pear salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pear salad

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pear Grogonzola Salad$9.00
Crisp mixed greens, topped with fresh pears, Gorgonzola cheese and toasted/candied walnuts.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Pear Salad$12.00
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
Poached Pear Salad image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Poached Pear Salad$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
More about The Smoking Goat
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
poached pear salad$14.00
More about Counterpoint
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
PEAR SALAD$14.00
More about Hob Nob Hill

