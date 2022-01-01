Pepperoni pizza in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Classic Pepperoni Pizza image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan
More about Flamingo Deck
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$8.50
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$7.99
More about Maggie's Cafe
sausage + meatball + pepperoni pizza image

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
sausage + meatball + pepperoni pizza$22.00
focaccia base + red pepper + caramelized onion + mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
More about CUCINA sorella
Soleluna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
More about Soleluna
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MEDIUM PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.50
LARGE PEPPERONI PIZZA$20.50
PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA$9.95
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PIZZA PEPPERONI$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Scuderie Italia
pepperoni pizza image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
pepperoni pizza$14.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about make pizza+salad
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
More about Crust Pizzeria
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.00
Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza with Tomato Sauce
More about Nolita Hall
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
MARINARA SAUCE, CHEDDAR JACK, ITALIAN SEASONING
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Primo Pepperoni Pizza image

 

Bay City Brewing Co.

629 8th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Primo Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce.
More about Bay City Brewing Co.
Cardellino image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
More about Cardellino
Oltre Mare image

 

Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Pepperoni$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
More about Oltre Mare
Pepperoni Pizza image

 

MAW

5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Cheese pizza with pepperoni
More about MAW
Storyhouse Spirits image

 

Storyhouse Spirits

1220 J Street, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
More about Storyhouse Spirits
Item pic

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGAN PEPPERONI PIZZA$20.00
Featuring Be-Hive's famous Seitan Pepperoni; renowned for it's near-identical flavor to the real thing.
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
marinara | mozzarella | herbs
More about Urge American Gastropub
ReBru Spirits image

 

ReBru Spirits

1735 National Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
More about ReBru Spirits
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GH Pepperoni Pizza$16.50
Fuhgetabboutit. You like pizza? Then you'll love this pizza... Capeesh?
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
More about Bay Hill Tavern

