Pepperoni pizza in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Flamingo Deck
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Classic Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan
More about The Haven Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.50
More about Maggie's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$7.99
More about CUCINA sorella
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|sausage + meatball + pepperoni pizza
|$22.00
focaccia base + red pepper + caramelized onion + mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
More about Soleluna
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Soleluna
702 Ash St, San Diego
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|MEDIUM PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$16.50
|LARGE PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$20.50
|PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$9.95
More about Scuderie Italia
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|PIZZA PEPPERONI
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about make pizza+salad
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|pepperoni pizza
|$14.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Crust Pizzeria
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.00
More about Nolita Hall
PIZZA
Nolita Hall
2305 India Street, San Diego
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$16.00
Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza with Tomato Sauce
More about The Corner Drafthouse
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
MARINARA SAUCE, CHEDDAR JACK, ITALIAN SEASONING
More about Bay City Brewing Co.
Bay City Brewing Co.
629 8th Ave, San Diego
|Primo Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce.
More about Cardellino
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$19.00
More about Oltre Mare
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Pizza Pepperoni
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
More about MAW
MAW
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.00
Cheese pizza with pepperoni
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|VEGAN PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$20.00
Featuring Be-Hive's famous Seitan Pepperoni; renowned for it's near-identical flavor to the real thing.
More about Urge American Gastropub
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
marinara | mozzarella | herbs
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Whisknladle Hospitality
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego
|GH Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.50
Fuhgetabboutit. You like pizza? Then you'll love this pizza... Capeesh?