Pesto pizza in San Diego

San Diego restaurants that serve pesto pizza
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|PERSONAL CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$10.95
7 INCH PESTO, CHICKEN, ONION, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|basil pesto chicken pizza
|$19.50
pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted red peppers, chicken sausage, finished with a pesto drizzle
926 Turquoise St, San Diego
|Pizza Pesto e Mortadella
|$19.00
Your choice of pizza crust served with a homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), mortadella (an Italian smoked and seasoned bologna infused with Mediterranean pistachios, and finished with heirloom cherry tomatoes.
550 West Date Street, San Diego
|Pizza Pesto Mortadella & Burrata
|$19.00
Your choice of pizza crust served with a pesto sauce (does not contain tree nuts), mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and Mortadella (an Italian smoked and seasoned bologna infused with Mediterranean pistachios).