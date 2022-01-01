Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PERSONAL CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$10.95
7 INCH PESTO, CHICKEN, ONION, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd
827beb2e-a7c9-486d-858e-e17713307eb7 image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
basil pesto chicken pizza$19.50
pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted red peppers, chicken sausage, finished with a pesto drizzle
More about make pizza+salad
Consumer pic

 

Ambrogio15 - Pacific Beach

926 Turquoise St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Pesto e Mortadella$19.00
Your choice of pizza crust served with a homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), mortadella (an Italian smoked and seasoned bologna infused with Mediterranean pistachios, and finished with heirloom cherry tomatoes.  
More about Ambrogio15 - Pacific Beach
Consumer pic

 

Ambrogio15 Little Italy

550 West Date Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Pesto Mortadella & Burrata$19.00
Your choice of pizza crust served with a pesto sauce (does not contain tree nuts), mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and Mortadella (an Italian smoked and seasoned bologna infused with Mediterranean pistachios).
More about Ambrogio15 Little Italy

