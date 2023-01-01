Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

The Wise Ox - TWO - North Park

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
ny strip, sweet pickled peppers, onions, american cheese, duke's mayo, amoroso roll
More about The Wise Ox - TWO - North Park
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$15.75
With grilled peppers, onions, melted
pepper-jack cheese, and spicy mayo on toasty roll.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NOT A PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$16.00
The Fresh Prince of Cheesesteaks. Rooted in Philly but definitely a West Coast thing.
Ribeye. Provolone. Caramelized Onions.
Bell Peppers. Citrus Jalapeno Aioli.
More about Fernside
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak & Fries$18.00
Thin sliced sirloin grilled with sliced onions, green & red bell pepper and MishMash housemade jalapeño American cheese. Served on Bread & Cie grilled pretzel roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries.
More about MishMash
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panini Philly Cheesesteak with Mushrooms and Onions, Garlic Fries$10.00
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza On 5th - 734 5th Ave

734 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$19.00
Beef, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, bell peppers
More about Pizza On 5th - 734 5th Ave

