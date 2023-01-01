Philly cheesesteaks in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
The Wise Ox - TWO - North Park
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.99
ny strip, sweet pickled peppers, onions, american cheese, duke's mayo, amoroso roll
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.75
With grilled peppers, onions, melted
pepper-jack cheese, and spicy mayo on toasty roll.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|NOT A PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$16.00
The Fresh Prince of Cheesesteaks. Rooted in Philly but definitely a West Coast thing.
Ribeye. Provolone. Caramelized Onions.
Bell Peppers. Citrus Jalapeno Aioli.
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Philly Cheesesteak & Fries
|$18.00
Thin sliced sirloin grilled with sliced onions, green & red bell pepper and MishMash housemade jalapeño American cheese. Served on Bread & Cie grilled pretzel roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries.
72Fifty - Mesa College
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Panini Philly Cheesesteak with Mushrooms and Onions, Garlic Fries
|$10.00