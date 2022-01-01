Pho in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pho
Enclave Café
3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.

Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms

// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Pho-King Amazing
|$11.95
Slow roasted pork, pickled carrots, pickeld jalapenos, cilantro, and dojo sauce, served on a roll with a side of fries
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
|Vegan Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Mindful trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, shitake Pho broth, Pragers Bros bread, paleo hoisin sauce.
// Nuts - Gluten - Soy //
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|Gluten-Free Pho "King" Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$21.00
Gluten-Free Pragers Bro bread, organic grass fed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth.
// Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.

Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms

// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //