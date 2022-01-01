Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Enclave Café

3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
More about Enclave Café
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PHO NOODLES
More about The Asian Bistro
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pho-King Amazing$11.95
Slow roasted pork, pickled carrots, pickeld jalapenos, cilantro, and dojo sauce, served on a roll with a side of fries
More about Harbor Town Pub
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
Vegan Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Mindful trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, shitake Pho broth, Pragers Bros bread, paleo hoisin sauce.
// Nuts - Gluten - Soy //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-Free Pho "King" Delicious Dip Sandwich$21.00
Gluten-Free Pragers Bro bread, organic grass fed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth.
// Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
More about Enclave Café

