Pies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pies
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (veg)
|$10.00
Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese
|(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$9.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
|Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|12" Honey Pie
|$18.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.
|16" Honey Pie
|$24.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Apple pie
|$8.50
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|chicken pot pie
|$18.00
california free range chicken + chicken stock + onions + mushrooms + celery + carrot + sweet potato + butternut squash + peas +herbs + butter + olive oil + flour
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|KEY LIME PIE
|$9.00
graham cracker crust | whipped cream
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Frito Pie
|$12.32
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Coconut Cream Pie Slice
|$7.00
Young coconut meat, coconut milk, toasted coconut, topped with fresh whipped cream
|"The Boss" Breakfast Pie
|$10.00
Applewood smoked bacon, two cracked farm eggs (firm), cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, served with a side of maple sauce *Served until 1pm or sold out
|Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Mud Pie
|$9.95
rocky road, praline & cream ice cream, peanut butter, oreo cookie
crust, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|18" NY-style: Tie Dye Pie
|$34.00
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
|Tie Dye Pie
|$19.00
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|南瓜饼pumpkin pie
|$10.75
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.90
Deconstructed with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter
|Meat Pies & Chips
|$18.99
Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$12.00
lemon ice cream, lemon curd, meringue
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$4.95
candied pecans, fresh
whipped cream
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|IMPOSSIBLE MEAT PIES
|$26.00
Two Impossible Meat Pies, Fatty Fries, Tomato Chutney *VEGAN*
|NEW ZEALAND MEAT PIES
|$22.00
two seasoned beef and lamb New Zealand meat pies, cheddar, puﬀ pastry, fatty fries
|PARLOR POT PIE
|$29.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy, celery, onion, puff pastry, cheddar biscuit
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$4.95
candied pecans, fresh whipped cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Pot Pie
|$13.00
Diced chicken, carrots, celery, peas, corn and onion with a puff pastry topping.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|AB Berry Pie
|$11.00
Water base, mixed with apples, blueberries, bananas, dates, ginger, hemp, and cinnamon
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Double Cream Lemon Pie
|$17.99
|Keylime Pie
|$20.99
|Cherry Pie
|$16.99
SALADS
The Rose Wine Bar
2215 30th St, San Diego
|Salad Pie
|$16.00
A rose salad on a white pie!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|18" Cheese Pie
|$15.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning
|18" Supreme Pie
|$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
|18" Meat Lovers Pie
|$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy,
celery, onions, puff pastry
|NZ Meat Pie
|$19.00
2 puff pastries filled with seasoned beef & cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$23.00
Roasted chicken, mushroom, carrots, celery, peas, gravy, bread pudding, and warm biscuits. with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Bayside Mud Pie
|$10.00
Ice cream cake with chocolate cookie crust
a layer of fudge mocha almond fudge ice cream and coffee-flavored rosettes
SOUPS • SALADS
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Mocha Mud Pie (Ice Cream Cake)
|$6.50
Rich Mocha coffee flavored ice cream, rippled with chocolate and toasted almonds on a fudge-topped chocolate cookie crust. Decorated with coffee-flavored whipped topping rosettes, almonds and chocolate shavings.
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Chocolate Silk Pie
|$20.99
It's creamy, it's dreamy, and it's all yours. This pie is a step above the classic chocolate pudding, it's so good and rich, it can only be silk.
|Cherry Crumb Pie
|$20.99
Feeling a little wild and crazy? Skip that stuffy crust top, and order a crumb topped pie instead. It's not quite as elegant, but man does it taste good.
|Apple Crumb Pie
|$20.99
A little more casusal than our Traditional Apple Crust Pie, this crumb version is just begging for a scoop of your favorite frozen dessert.
FRENCH FRIES
The French Gourmet
960 Turquoise St., San Diego
|9" French Cherry Pie
|$21.00
Wild Things Pizza
2163 Abbott Street, San Diego
|cheese 10 inch pie
|$10.00
|pepp 10 inch pie
|$10.00
Pieology 6010
3455 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
Pieology 6008
5575 Balboa Avenue, San Diego
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95