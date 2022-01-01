Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (veg)$10.00
Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese
(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Jyoti-Bihanga image

FRENCH FRIES

Jyoti-Bihanga

3351 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$5.95
More about Jyoti-Bihanga
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Honey Pie$18.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.
16" Honey Pie$24.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Apple pie$8.50
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken pot pie$18.00
california free range chicken + chicken stock + onions + mushrooms + celery + carrot + sweet potato + butternut squash + peas +herbs + butter + olive oil + flour
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$9.00
graham cracker crust | whipped cream
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Frito Pie$12.32
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cream Pie Slice$7.00
Young coconut meat, coconut milk, toasted coconut, topped with fresh whipped cream
"The Boss" Breakfast Pie$10.00
Applewood smoked bacon, two cracked farm eggs (firm), cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, served with a side of maple sauce *Served until 1pm or sold out
Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Mud Pie$9.95
rocky road, praline & cream ice cream, peanut butter, oreo cookie
crust, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
18" NY-style: Tie Dye Pie$34.00
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
Tie Dye Pie$19.00
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
More about Tribute Pizza
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
南瓜饼pumpkin pie$10.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$20.90
Deconstructed with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter
Meat Pies & Chips$18.99
Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries
More about Raglan Public House
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Meringue Pie$12.00
lemon ice cream, lemon curd, meringue
More about Cardellino
Pioneer BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Pecan Pie$4.95
candied pecans, fresh
whipped cream
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
IMPOSSIBLE MEAT PIES$26.00
Two Impossible Meat Pies, Fatty Fries, Tomato Chutney *VEGAN*
NEW ZEALAND MEAT PIES$22.00
two seasoned beef and lamb New Zealand meat pies, cheddar, puﬀ pastry, fatty fries
PARLOR POT PIE$29.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy, celery, onion, puff pastry, cheddar biscuit
More about Queenstown Public House
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Pecan Pie$4.95
candied pecans, fresh whipped cream
More about Pioneer BBQ
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Pie$13.00
Diced chicken, carrots, celery, peas, corn and onion with a puff pastry topping.
More about Working Class
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AB Berry Pie$11.00
Water base, mixed with apples, blueberries, bananas, dates, ginger, hemp, and cinnamon
More about Jai Jus
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Cream Lemon Pie$17.99
Keylime Pie$20.99
Cherry Pie$16.99
More about Marie Callender’s
The Rose Wine Bar image

SALADS

The Rose Wine Bar

2215 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Pie$16.00
A rose salad on a white pie!
More about The Rose Wine Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
18" Cheese Pie$15.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning
18" Supreme Pie$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
18" Meat Lovers Pie$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs
Chicken Pot Pie image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy,
celery, onions, puff pastry
NZ Meat Pie$19.00
2 puff pastries filled with seasoned beef & cheese
More about Queenstown Bistro
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$23.00
Roasted chicken, mushroom, carrots, celery, peas, gravy, bread pudding, and warm biscuits. with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter
More about Bare Back Grill
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bayside Mud Pie$10.00
Ice cream cake with chocolate cookie crust
a layer of fudge mocha almond fudge ice cream and coffee-flavored rosettes
More about Bayside Landing
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mocha Mud Pie (Ice Cream Cake)$6.50
Rich Mocha coffee flavored ice cream, rippled with chocolate and toasted almonds on a fudge-topped chocolate cookie crust. Decorated with coffee-flavored whipped topping rosettes, almonds and chocolate shavings.
More about Soup Du Jour
Item pic

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Silk Pie$20.99
It's creamy, it's dreamy, and it's all yours. This pie is a step above the classic chocolate pudding, it's so good and rich, it can only be silk.
Cherry Crumb Pie$20.99
Feeling a little wild and crazy? Skip that stuffy crust top, and order a crumb topped pie instead. It's not quite as elegant, but man does it taste good.
Apple Crumb Pie$20.99
A little more casusal than our Traditional Apple Crust Pie, this crumb version is just begging for a scoop of your favorite frozen dessert.
More about Starry Lane Bakery
The French Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

The French Gourmet

960 Turquoise St., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4021 reviews)
Takeout
9" French Cherry Pie$21.00
More about The French Gourmet
Restaurant banner

 

Wild Things Pizza

2163 Abbott Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
cheese 10 inch pie$10.00
pepp 10 inch pie$10.00
More about Wild Things Pizza
Pieology 6010 image

 

Pieology 6010

3455 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6010
Pieology 6008 image

 

Pieology 6008

5575 Balboa Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6008

