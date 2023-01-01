Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pineapple cake in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Pineapple Cake
San Diego restaurants that serve pineapple cake
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
No reviews yet
banana + pineapple bundt cake GF
$8.50
Cream cheese frosting + pecan + banana + pineapple
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
GOLD FINCH
3040 Science Park Rd, San Diego
No reviews yet
banana pineapple cake
$5.50
gf
More about GOLD FINCH
