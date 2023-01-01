Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bud And Robs

815 F Street, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Po Boy$16.95
House Smoked chicken thigh with garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Andouille Po Boy$18.95
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$18.95
Flash fried shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, and Remoulade sauce.
More about Bud And Robs
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'boy$13.75
Crispy shrimp over lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo in a toasted roll.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT - Carmel Mtn. Ranch

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP PO' BOY$12.00
Cajun hand-battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house-sriracha sauce, french roll
More about FISH DISTRICT - Carmel Mtn. Ranch
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE PO' BOY$16.00
Crispy Cajun Cauliflower. Roasted Oyster Mushroom. Remoulade. Lettuce. Tomato. French Roll.
More about Fernside
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
MOTM Po Boy$21.99
oven roasted turkey, brie cheese, stuffing, gravy, cranberry-jalapeno relish, mayo, sourdough
More about Raglan Public House
Item pic

 

Fish District - Torrey HIlls - Torrey Hills

4645 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich$13.00
Beer battered shrimps, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, sriracha mayo, french roll
More about Fish District - Torrey HIlls - Torrey Hills
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Po Boy$13.00
More about Second Nature
Consumer pic

 

Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich - 3382 30th St

3382 30th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oyster Po Boy$18.00
Fried oysters on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomato and a side of our homemade remoulade sauce.
More about Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich - 3382 30th St

