Po boy in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bud And Robs
815 F Street, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Po Boy
|$16.95
House Smoked chicken thigh with garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato.
|Andouille Po Boy
|$18.95
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$18.95
Flash fried shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, and Remoulade sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Shrimp Po'boy
|$13.75
Crispy shrimp over lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo in a toasted roll.
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT - Carmel Mtn. Ranch
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$12.00
Cajun hand-battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house-sriracha sauce, french roll
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|VEGGIE PO' BOY
|$16.00
Crispy Cajun Cauliflower. Roasted Oyster Mushroom. Remoulade. Lettuce. Tomato. French Roll.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|MOTM Po Boy
|$21.99
oven roasted turkey, brie cheese, stuffing, gravy, cranberry-jalapeno relish, mayo, sourdough
Fish District - Torrey HIlls - Torrey Hills
4645 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich
|$13.00
Beer battered shrimps, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, sriracha mayo, french roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Po Boy
|$13.00