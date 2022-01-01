Popcorn chicken in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|POPCORN CHICKEN
|$14.00
Crispy and tender deliciousness! Small bite-sized chicken breast, seasoned and breaded, and topped with a garnish of bread & butter pickle chips
Served with honey mustard and buffalo ranch
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Popcorn chicken and fries box
|$10.95
Box full of crispy fries and popcorn chicken
|Popcorn chicken
|$6.45
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that cut, marinate in-house, breaded in panko before order, and fry until golden brown