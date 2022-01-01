Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
POPCORN CHICKEN$14.00
Crispy and tender deliciousness! Small bite-sized chicken breast, seasoned and breaded, and topped with a garnish of bread & butter pickle chips
Served with honey mustard and buffalo ranch
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn chicken and fries box$10.95
Box full of crispy fries and popcorn chicken
Popcorn chicken$6.45
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that cut, marinate in-house, breaded in panko before order, and fry until golden brown
More about GuilTea Cravings
Cross Street image

 

Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Popcorn Chicken$9.00
More about Cross Street
Banner pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Popcorn Chicken$9.00
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

