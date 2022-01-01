Pork chops in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pork chops
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Soi Pork Chops
|$14.00
Marinated Thai style pork chops, served with our house spicy Tamarind sauce, and Jasmine Rice with a fried egg on top.
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$23.00
smoked apple chutney, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus gf
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$38.00
braised bitter greens, chinotto + dried fruit agrodolce, canneliini beans
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Pork Chops
|$15.50
Charbroiled Greek style, lemon, oregano. Mashed potatoes, Greek salad and pita bread.
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|GRILLED PORK CHOPS
|$24.00
Grilled Pork Chop (3 pcs), Broccoi, Napa Cabbage, Oyster Sauce served with Jasmine or Mixed Rice Berry Rice
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fort Oak Restaurant
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$47.00
black garlic sauce, coal roasted brussels sprouts & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs
Whisknladle Hospitality
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego
|GH Pork Chop
|$25.25