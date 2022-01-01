Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pork chops

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

Takeout
Soi Pork Chops$14.00
Marinated Thai style pork chops, served with our house spicy Tamarind sauce, and Jasmine Rice with a fried egg on top.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop$23.00
smoked apple chutney, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus gf
More about Terra American Bistro
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Duroc Pork Chop$38.00
braised bitter greens, chinotto + dried fruit agrodolce, canneliini beans
More about Cardellino
SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$15.50
Charbroiled Greek style, lemon, oregano. Mashed potatoes, Greek salad and pita bread.
More about Olympic Cafe
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED PORK CHOPS$24.00
Grilled Pork Chop (3 pcs), Broccoi, Napa Cabbage, Oyster Sauce served with Jasmine or Mixed Rice Berry Rice
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Duroc Pork Chop$47.00
black garlic sauce, coal roasted brussels sprouts & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs
More about Fort Oak Restaurant
Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GH Pork Chop$25.25
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
CENTER CUT PORK CHOPS$19.00
More about Hob Nob Hill

