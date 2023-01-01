Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Pork Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine fried rice with roasted pork, egg and Chinese broccoli.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Pork Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine fried rice with roasted pork, egg and Chinese broccoli.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen-College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-College Heights
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen-East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-East Village
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen-North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-North Park
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Fried Rice$10.95
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
Item pic

 

Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe

5887 Copley Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soy Glazed Roast Pork and Mushroom Fried Rice$12.00
Slow roasted Pork, Shiitake mushrooms, Green onion, cabbage, Ginger, Cilantro, Sesame seed.
More about Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
Item pic

 

Tajima Izakaya-Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Fried Rice$10.95
More about Auti Sushi
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen House-Convoy

4681 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen House-Convoy
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen - San Diego

7398 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
106) Japanese Style B.B.Q Pork Fried Rice 日式叉燒炒飯$13.95
More about Ajisen Ramen - San Diego

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chips And Salsa

Egg Rolls

Vegetarian Burritos

Rice Bowls

Fresh Spring Rolls

Papaya Salad

Paninis

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston