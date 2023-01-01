Pork fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pork fried rice
Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Roasted Pork Fried Rice
|$14.95
Jasmine fried rice with roasted pork, egg and Chinese broccoli.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Roasted Pork Fried Rice
|$14.95
Jasmine fried rice with roasted pork, egg and Chinese broccoli.
Tajima Ramen-College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Tajima Ramen-East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Tajima Ramen-North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Pork Fried Rice
|$10.95
Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
5887 Copley Drive, San Diego
|Soy Glazed Roast Pork and Mushroom Fried Rice
|$12.00
Slow roasted Pork, Shiitake mushrooms, Green onion, cabbage, Ginger, Cilantro, Sesame seed.
Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Pork Fried Rice
|$10.95
Tajima Ramen House-Convoy
4681 Convoy St, San Diego
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.