Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pork ribs

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Pepper Pork Spare Ribs$15.00
Pork spareribs, seasoned with garlic and black pepper, served with fried egg and jasmine rice. Sub Jasmine rice with sticky rice.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
PORK RIBS$25.00
More about Common Stock
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
拆骨肉荷包蛋Deboned Pork Rib With Fried Eggs$16.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Coaster Saloon image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Coaster Saloon

744 Ventura Pl, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Back Pork Ribs (Full Rack)$29.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
More about Coaster Saloon
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Spare-Ribs$8.95
Fried marinated pork spare-ribs with garlic, black pepper and coriander root served with chili sauce
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Consumer pic

SALADS • BBQ

SMACK'N Guamanian Grill

9506 Miramar Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (943 reviews)
Takeout
Chebot BBQ Pork Ribs$16.95
Dikike BBQ Pork Ribs$14.95
More about SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Item pic

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Ribs$14.00
Pork Ribs with a spiced glaze and side of tangy slaw
More about Kairoa Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chicken Wraps

Rigatoni

Garlic Naan

Key Lime Pies

Garlic Bread

Steak Salad

Steak Tacos

Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston