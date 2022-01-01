Pork ribs in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pork ribs
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Garlic Pepper Pork Spare Ribs
|$15.00
Pork spareribs, seasoned with garlic and black pepper, served with fried egg and jasmine rice. Sub Jasmine rice with sticky rice.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|PORK RIBS
|$25.00
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|拆骨肉荷包蛋Deboned Pork Rib With Fried Eggs
|$16.75
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Coaster Saloon
744 Ventura Pl, San Diego
|Baby Back Pork Ribs (Full Rack)
|$29.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Pork Spare-Ribs
|$8.95
Fried marinated pork spare-ribs with garlic, black pepper and coriander root served with chili sauce
SALADS • BBQ
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
9506 Miramar Road, San Diego
|Chebot BBQ Pork Ribs
|$16.95
|Dikike BBQ Pork Ribs
|$14.95