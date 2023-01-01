Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Prawn Skewers$21.82
Fresh bell pepper & baby tomatoes on skewers. Served with asparagus and rice.
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Item pic

 

Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar

12841 El Camino Real, Suite, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ambrogio Prawn Salad$26.00
Red Romaine, Baby Gem, Fresh Strawberries, New Caledonia Blue Shrimps, Creamy Caprino Cheese, Italian Style Guacamole
More about Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
PRAWN & GRITS$22.00
yellow organic grits, peppers, bacon, shrimp, poached egg
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Prawn Skewers$21.53
Fresh bell pepper & baby tomatoes on skewers. Served with asparagus and rice.
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Aaharn By Koon Thai image

 

AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.

1202 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai Tiger Prawn$18.50
Stir fried small rice noodles with river prawn , egg, bean sprout, chive, and top with crushed peanut.
More about AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choo Chee Prawns$21.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Old Bay Prawns$26.00
cocktail sauce, lemon
More about Fort Oak Restaurant

