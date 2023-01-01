Prawns in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve prawns
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Blackened Prawn Skewers
|$21.82
Fresh bell pepper & baby tomatoes on skewers. Served with asparagus and rice.
More about Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
12841 El Camino Real, Suite, San Diego
|Ambrogio Prawn Salad
|$26.00
Red Romaine, Baby Gem, Fresh Strawberries, New Caledonia Blue Shrimps, Creamy Caprino Cheese, Italian Style Guacamole
More about Queenstown Public House
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|PRAWN & GRITS
|$22.00
yellow organic grits, peppers, bacon, shrimp, poached egg
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Blackened Prawn Skewers
|$21.53
Fresh bell pepper & baby tomatoes on skewers. Served with asparagus and rice.
More about AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
1202 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Pad Thai Tiger Prawn
|$18.50
Stir fried small rice noodles with river prawn , egg, bean sprout, chive, and top with crushed peanut.