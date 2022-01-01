Pretzels in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pretzels
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Pretzel
|$15.75
This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Pretzel Puffs
|$11.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.95
German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Pretzel
|$14.50
This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
|Soft Pretzel
|$11.99
Spicy Jack Daniel's mustard, jalapeno cheese sauce
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|Pretzels
|$11.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Pretzel Bites
|$14.00
BEER CHEESE SAUCE, WHOLE GRAIN HONEY MUSTARD
|Pretzel Bites
|$14.00
BEER CHEESE SAUCE, WHOLE GRAIN HONEY MUSTARD
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|PRETZEL
|$15.00
soft pretzel, jalapeno cheese, jack mustard
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE
|$13.00
Salted pretzel balls served with our Resident Gaslamp Porter beer cheese dipping sauce
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.95
11 oz pretzel served with beer cheese & house whole grain mustard.
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|PRETZELS & DIP
|$10.00
FRESH BAKED PRETZELS WITH CARROT & CELERY STICKS, SOYRIZO QUESO DIP AND HONEY MUSTARD
Rakiraki Commons
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Pretzel Sliders
|$14.00
Marinated impossible patty, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, and crispy onions tossed in a truffle zest. All served in a pretzel roll with a house made aioli.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Big Ol' Pretzel
|$9.50
Served with beer cheese and whole grain malt vinegar mustard.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Vegan Pretzel
|$13.00
One big pretzel, beer cheese, whole grain mustard.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Pretzel
|$13.00
soft pretzel bites, jalapeno cheese
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$10.00
served with jambi mustard & serrano cheese sauce
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Pretzel
|$15.00
giant soft pretzel with melted house-made jalapeño cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Barleymash
600 5th Ave, San Diego
|PRETZELS N' DIP
|$16.00
house made garlic-butter pretzels, carrots sticks, celery sticks, apples, pablano beer-cheese sauce, whole grain honey-porter mustard
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Soft Pretzel
|$13.00
Soft pretzel with Jack Daniels mustard and jalapeño cheese sauce.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Big Ol' Pretzel
|$12.00
Salted Pretzel served with stone ground mustard and beer cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
One Door North
3422 30th St, San Diego
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.00
Fresh & hot One Door North Bavarian Pretzel, house-made Beer Cheese sauce & Honey Dijon Mustard sauce for dipping!
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Pretzel Roll
|$3.50
They said it couldn't be done. A gluten free pretzel bread? Crazy! But we did it! These pretzel rolls are hands down our most popular bread. Great for a traditional sandwich, or paired with a sharp cheddar cheese (if you eat dairy), but for a real treat try slicing it and using it as a burger bun. We promise you won't go back to plain old hamburger rolls again.
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
|Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz
|$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bay Hill Tavern
3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego
|Big Ol' Pretzel
|$12.00
Side of apple slices, beer cheese & spicy whole grain mustard.