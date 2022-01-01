Pretzels in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

30aad685-5d2f-4ba5-ac73-b4b484db1ca0 image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel$15.75
This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Puffs$11.50
More about Maggie's Cafe
Bavarian Pretzel image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$11.95
German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel$14.50
This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!
More about Bub's at the Beach
feca089c-e242-44ff-9762-be780bdc08e4 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Soft Pretzel$11.99
Spicy Jack Daniel's mustard, jalapeno cheese sauce
More about Raglan Public House
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzels$11.00
More about Tavern at the Beach
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$14.00
BEER CHEESE SAUCE, WHOLE GRAIN HONEY MUSTARD
Pretzel Bites$14.00
BEER CHEESE SAUCE, WHOLE GRAIN HONEY MUSTARD
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZEL$15.00
soft pretzel, jalapeno cheese, jack mustard
More about Queenstown Public House
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE$13.00
Salted pretzel balls served with our Resident Gaslamp Porter beer cheese dipping sauce
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.95
11 oz pretzel served with beer cheese & house whole grain mustard.
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRETZELS & DIP$10.00
FRESH BAKED PRETZELS WITH CARROT & CELERY STICKS, SOYRIZO QUESO DIP AND HONEY MUSTARD
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Pretzel Slider (2)$14.00
More about The Yasai
Item pic

 

Rakiraki Commons

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Sliders$14.00
Marinated impossible patty, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, and crispy onions tossed in a truffle zest. All served in a pretzel roll with a house made aioli.
More about Rakiraki Commons
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Ol' Pretzel$9.50
Served with beer cheese and whole grain malt vinegar mustard.
More about Working Class
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Pretzel$13.00
One big pretzel, beer cheese, whole grain mustard.
More about Second Nature
6a072066-ace6-4c9c-bab5-4225443ee700 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Pretzel$13.00
soft pretzel bites, jalapeno cheese
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Item pic

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Pretzel$10.00
served with jambi mustard & serrano cheese sauce
More about Urge American Gastropub
Burgeon at The Arbor image

 

Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
Queenstown Bistro image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel$15.00
giant soft pretzel with melted house-made jalapeño cheese ​
More about Queenstown Bistro
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Barleymash

600 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PRETZELS N' DIP$16.00
house made garlic-butter pretzels, carrots sticks, celery sticks, apples, pablano beer-cheese sauce, whole grain honey-porter mustard
More about Barleymash
Soft Pretzel image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$13.00
Soft pretzel with Jack Daniels mustard and jalapeño cheese sauce.
More about Bare Back Grill
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Ol' Pretzel$12.00
Salted Pretzel served with stone ground mustard and beer cheese
More about Bayside Landing
0ee115fd-53e8-4a8f-9307-4d42e21d12d4 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Fresh & hot One Door North Bavarian Pretzel, house-made Beer Cheese sauce & Honey Dijon Mustard sauce for dipping!
More about One Door North
Pretzel Roll image

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Roll$3.50
They said it couldn't be done. A gluten free pretzel bread? Crazy! But we did it! These pretzel rolls are hands down our most popular bread. Great for a traditional sandwich, or paired with a sharp cheddar cheese (if you eat dairy), but for a real treat try slicing it and using it as a burger bun. We promise you won't go back to plain old hamburger rolls again.
More about Starry Lane Bakery
Item pic

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
More about Modern Times [North Park]
Big Ol' Pretzel image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Ol' Pretzel$12.00
Side of apple slices, beer cheese & spicy whole grain mustard.
More about Bay Hill Tavern
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel image

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

1 Market Pl, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel$6.75
More about Rooftop Cinema Club

