Prosciutto in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Monello
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Pizza Prosciutto
|$24.00
parma prosciutto, cheese sauce, mozzarella, raspadura, figs
More about Flamingo Deck
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$16.00
Italian Ham, Arugula, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Onion
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Prosciutto and Pea
|$13.50
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes.
|14" Prosciutto and Pea
|$24.25
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Tortellini Panna e Prosciutto
|$22.95
veal and pork tortellini with prosciutto in a white cream sauce
|Penne Prosciutto Piselli
|$19.95
penne pasta with prosciutto, peas, and cream sauce
More about Barrel & Board
TAPAS
Barrel & Board
1027 University Ave, San Diego
|INDIV - PROSCIUTTO MELONE
|$30.00
Cherry Tomato Salad, Walnut and Arugula Pesto, Pickled Mushrooms with Corriander. Soft Sliced Breads and Crostini
More about Scuderie Italia
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|PROSCIUTTO E BURRATA
|$15.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata & Crostini
|PIZZA PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA
|$18.50
Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Cherry Tomatoes, Oregano, Arugula, Parmesan, Basil, EVOO
More about Graze By Sam
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|3 Cheese with Cracked Prosciutto Flatbread
|$15.00
marinara | silky ricotta | fontina | mozzarella | smashed garlic | chili oil |tomato | arugula| black pepper
Cracked Prosciutto is the best with the Sherrer Zinfandel
More about make pizza+salad
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|prosciutto + arugula pizza
|$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan, hormone free prosciutto, finished with fresh arugula and balsamic glaze drizzle
More about Rusticucina
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Prosciutto e Burrata Flatbread
|$20.00
Pomodoro sauce, burrata, prosciutto & arugula. PIZZA
More about Cardellino
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Prosciutto
|$19.00
pickled kumquats, triple cream cheese, cippolini, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, grilled sourdough
More about Oltre Mare
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and mushrooms
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Bruschetta Mozz prosciutto
|$14.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto
|Pizza Prosciutto
|$19.00
|Prosciutto e melone
|$15.00
prosciutto di parma, tuscan melon
More about S3 Coffee Bar
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|FB Arugula Prosciutto
|$9.50
Prosciutto mozzarella cheese, olive oil, & fresh arugula flatbread. Drizzled with balsamic reduction.
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Grilled Peach + Prosciutto Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Yellow Peaches, Mixed Greens, Prosciutto, Croutons, Blue Cheese, Micro Basil, Peach Vinaigrette
More about Queenstown Bistro
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Prosciutto & Burrata
|$18.00
sliced prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula, crostini