Prosciutto in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve prosciutto

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Prosciutto$24.00
parma prosciutto, cheese sauce, mozzarella, raspadura, figs
More about Monello
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$16.00
Italian Ham, Arugula, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Onion
More about Flamingo Deck
Item pic

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto and Pea$13.50
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes.
14" Prosciutto and Pea$24.25
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
Banner pic

 

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortellini Panna e Prosciutto$22.95
veal and pork tortellini with prosciutto in a white cream sauce
Penne Prosciutto Piselli$19.95
penne pasta with prosciutto, peas, and cream sauce
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Barrel & Board image

TAPAS

Barrel & Board

1027 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
INDIV - PROSCIUTTO MELONE$30.00
Cherry Tomato Salad, Walnut and Arugula Pesto, Pickled Mushrooms with Corriander. Soft Sliced Breads and Crostini
More about Barrel & Board
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PROSCIUTTO E BURRATA$15.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata & Crostini
PIZZA PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA$18.50
Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Cherry Tomatoes, Oregano, Arugula, Parmesan, Basil, EVOO
More about Scuderie Italia
Item pic

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Cheese with Cracked Prosciutto Flatbread$15.00
marinara | silky ricotta | fontina | mozzarella | smashed garlic | chili oil |tomato | arugula| black pepper
Cracked Prosciutto is the best with the Sherrer Zinfandel
More about Graze By Sam
6e8a3a66-f160-45e0-87e1-5fbeb78d0e43 image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
prosciutto + arugula pizza$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan, hormone free prosciutto, finished with fresh arugula and balsamic glaze drizzle
More about make pizza+salad
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto e Burrata Flatbread$20.00
Pomodoro sauce, burrata, prosciutto & arugula. PIZZA
More about Rusticucina
Cardellino image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto$19.00
pickled kumquats, triple cream cheese, cippolini, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, grilled sourdough
More about Cardellino
Oltre Mare image

 

Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and mushrooms
More about Oltre Mare
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Mozz prosciutto$14.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto
Pizza Prosciutto$19.00
Prosciutto e melone$15.00
prosciutto di parma, tuscan melon
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Item pic

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
FB Arugula Prosciutto$9.50
Prosciutto mozzarella cheese, olive oil, & fresh arugula flatbread. Drizzled with balsamic reduction.
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Peach + Prosciutto Salad$15.00
Grilled Yellow Peaches, Mixed Greens, Prosciutto, Croutons, Blue Cheese, Micro Basil, Peach Vinaigrette
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Queenstown Bistro image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto & Burrata$18.00
sliced prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula, crostini
More about Queenstown Bistro
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Side Prosciutto$6.00
More about Cesarina

