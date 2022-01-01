Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pudding

Chia Seed Pudding image

 

Bol

734 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$6.00
Coconut cashew chia seed pudding, seasonal berry compote
More about Bol
CUCINA sorella image

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
dark chocolate bread pudding$14.00
amaretto zabaglioni + crushed almond brittle
More about CUCINA sorella
Item pic

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Bread Pudding$10.00
triple fudge bread pudding, with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and chocolate custard, topped with five berry compote, freshly beaten vanilla crème, and the option for a little quenelle scoop of straus organic vanilla soft serve ice cream, + 2
More about Tribute Pizza
Item pic

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Blueberry Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Hidden Craft
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAD PUDDING$9.00
(nuts) Brioche, walnuts, creme, whiskey sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cast Iron Baked Banana Bread Pudding$8.39
bourbon butterscotch, pecans, whipped cream
More about Terra American Bistro
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$5.00
Bread Pudding$5.00
Brioche and crossiant dough soaked in spiced custard and baked until tender. Served warm and topped with fresh, housemade whipped cream.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$9.95
warm bread pudding, sticky brioche, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Choco pudding$2.50
More about Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana pudding$3.95
Made with sliced fresh bananas, vanilla pudding custard, vanilla wafer cookies, heavy cream, and condensed milk.
More about GuilTea Cravings
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turtle Bread Pudding$6.95
W/ ice cream
More about Pioneer BBQ
Item pic

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Chia Seeds Pudding$6.00
Vegan coconut chia pudding with blueberries and strawberries. Topped with Agave.
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$9.00
brioche bread pudding | caramel sauce
More about Urge American Gastropub
Kairoa Brewing Company image

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Coconut Chocolate Pudding$10.00
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Puesto Mission Valley. image

 

Puesto Mission Valley

5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1073 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$18.00
More about Puesto Mission Valley
Hawthorn Coffee image

 

Hawthorn Coffee

3019 Adams ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chia Pudding$5.00
Served with sliced bananas and house made granola
More about Hawthorn Coffee
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding$6.00
Gluten-Free house made Banana Walnut bread pudding, topped with coconut salted caramel.
// Eggs - Dairy - Nuts //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding$6.00
Our Gluten-Free Banana Walnut bread pudding topped with salted coconut caramel.
// Eggs - Dairy - Nuts //
More about Enclave Café
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Apricot Bread Pudding$5.95
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
Restaurant banner

 

Wild Things Pizza

2163 Abbott Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding Cup$4.50
Oreo Pudding Cup$4.50
More about Wild Things Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coco Chia Pudding (V, GF)$10.50
Chia seeds, coconut, passionfruit yoghurt, house-made granola, seasonal fruit
More about Palmys

