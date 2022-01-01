Pudding in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pudding
Bol
734 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$6.00
Coconut cashew chia seed pudding, seasonal berry compote
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|dark chocolate bread pudding
|$14.00
amaretto zabaglioni + crushed almond brittle
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Seasonal Bread Pudding
|$10.00
triple fudge bread pudding, with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and chocolate custard, topped with five berry compote, freshly beaten vanilla crème, and the option for a little quenelle scoop of straus organic vanilla soft serve ice cream, + 2
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Pistachio Blueberry Bread Pudding
|$8.00
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|BREAD PUDDING
|$9.00
(nuts) Brioche, walnuts, creme, whiskey sauce
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Cast Iron Baked Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.39
bourbon butterscotch, pecans, whipped cream
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
Brioche and crossiant dough soaked in spiced custard and baked until tender. Served warm and topped with fresh, housemade whipped cream.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$9.95
warm bread pudding, sticky brioche, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream
SMOOTHIES
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego
|Choco pudding
|$2.50
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Banana pudding
|$3.95
Made with sliced fresh bananas, vanilla pudding custard, vanilla wafer cookies, heavy cream, and condensed milk.
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Turtle Bread Pudding
|$6.95
W/ ice cream
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Chia Seeds Pudding
|$6.00
Vegan coconut chia pudding with blueberries and strawberries. Topped with Agave.
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
brioche bread pudding | caramel sauce
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Vegan Coconut Chocolate Pudding
|$10.00
Puesto Mission Valley
5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$18.00
Hawthorn Coffee
3019 Adams ave, San Diego
|Chia Pudding
|$5.00
Served with sliced bananas and house made granola
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Gluten-Free house made Banana Walnut bread pudding, topped with coconut salted caramel.
// Eggs - Dairy - Nuts //
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Our Gluten-Free Banana Walnut bread pudding topped with salted coconut caramel.
// Eggs - Dairy - Nuts //
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Cranberry Apricot Bread Pudding
|$5.95
Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Halo Halo Bread Pudding
|$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
Wild Things Pizza
2163 Abbott Street, San Diego
|Banana Pudding Cup
|$4.50
|Oreo Pudding Cup
|$4.50