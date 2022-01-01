Pumpkin pies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$7.00
Silky smooth pumpkin custard, cream cheese, house pumpkin spice blend, candied pepitas (pumpkin seeds). One slice.
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew
|$5.25
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$7.00
A silky smooth pumpkin custard topped with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pepitas. One slice.
Marie Callender's La Mesa
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Pumpkin Pie
|$11.99
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Pumpkin Pie (seasonal)
|$24.99
Take perfectly ripe pumpkin, season it with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. Sweeten it with 100% pure maple syrup and rich brown sugar. Pour that pumpkiny goodness into a perfectly tender pie crust and bake. The result? Starry Lane’s top ten allergen free pumpkin pie. So good you’ll wish it was Autumn all year long.