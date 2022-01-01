Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Slice$7.00
Silky smooth pumpkin custard, cream cheese, house pumpkin spice blend, candied pepitas (pumpkin seeds). One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew$5.25
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
Pumpkin Pie Slice image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Slice$7.00
A silky smooth pumpkin custard topped with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pepitas. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's La Mesa

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$11.99
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
Pumpkin Pie (seasonal) image

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie (seasonal)$24.99
Take perfectly ripe pumpkin, season it with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. Sweeten it with 100% pure maple syrup and rich brown sugar. Pour that pumpkiny goodness into a perfectly tender pie crust and bake. The result? Starry Lane’s top ten allergen free pumpkin pie. So good you’ll wish it was Autumn all year long.
More about Starry Lane Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Boneless Wings

Barbacoas

Margherita Pizza

Snapper

Chicken Katsu

Curry Chicken

Spaghetti

Teriyaki Bento

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston