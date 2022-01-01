Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve quesadillas

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Fish Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)$5.99
Meat & Cheese
Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)$6.99
Meat & Cheese
Smoked Fish Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)$6.99
Meat & Cheese
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
No antobiotic chicken sauteed with organic jalapenos, roasted corn, organic red onions, & Nutmeg’s spice blend scrambled with local eggs and folded inside a spinach tortilla with 3-cheese blend. Homemade salsa & fruit.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Jyoti-Bihanga image

FRENCH FRIES

Jyoti-Bihanga

3351 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Super Quesadilla$6.50
A whole wheat tortilla filled with jack cheese and served with a side of fresh salsa, our own refried beans and scallions.
More about Jyoti-Bihanga
The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.75
More about The Menu Restaurant
Blue Corn Quesadilla image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blue Corn Quesadilla$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
More about Death by Tequila
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Maggie’s Quesadilla$11.99
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, mixed bell peppers, and onion, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and a side of salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.75
Scramble eggs, sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, garnished with salsa fresca and sour cream
Kids cheese quesadilla$7.99
More about Maggie's Cafe
Puesto at the Headquarters image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gobernador Quesadilla$18.00
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Item pic

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
cheddar and jack cheeses, guajillo salsa & green onion
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.75
Flour Tortilla, Jack Cheese. Served with Crema & Salsa
More about Mitch's Seafood
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$4.95
Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla$6.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla$5.85
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$10.00
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla$5.85
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.50
A fresh grilled tortilla loaded with Cheddar, jack and pico de gallo, served with homemade salsa and sour cream!
More about Bub's at the Beach
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$11.00
Traditional large flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese. Flag of Pico, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Choice of Protein.
More about The Blind Burro
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.75
(12 & under) Flour tortilla, cheddar, one SIDE.
More about FISH DISTRICT
City Tacos image

 

City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
YELP FREE QUESADILLA
QUESADILLAS (2)$3.50
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
More about City Tacos
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
No antobiotic chicken sauteed with organic jalapenos, roasted corn, organic red onions, & Nutmeg’s spice blend scrambled with local eggs and folded inside a spinach tortilla with 3-cheese blend. Homemade salsa & fruit.
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
No-antibiotic chicken sauteed with organic jalapenos, organic black beans, organic red onions & Nutmeg's spice blend. Scrambled with local eggs and folded into a spinach tortilla with 3-cheeses. Side of fruit and homemade salsa.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.75
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.75
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build a Quesadilla$6.00
We actually do the building part, you just tell us how.
More about Lucha Libre North Park
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA$10.75
Cheddar, Jack, House Made Salsa, Cilantro
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.75
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla (Large)$12.00
Flour tortilla, Monterrey/Jack Cheese, Cilantro, House Salsa Cruda
More about Barrio Star
Item pic

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.25
Jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12' flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.65
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado,
mushrooms, green pepper, & jack &
cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12
More about The Olive Cafe
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$5.95
More about Harbor Town Pub
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC QUESADILLA$12.00
HOUSE SALSA,SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE
Grom Quesadilla$8.99
flour tortilla and melted mixed cheese
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Quesadilla$15.00
Steak, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
Ranchero Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
More about La Puerta
Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$13.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Quesadilla$9.50
Our signature quesadilla made with chihuahua cheese and topped with cilantro lime sauce.
More about Breakfast Bitch SD

