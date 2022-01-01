Quesadillas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve quesadillas
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Smoked Fish Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)
|$5.99
|Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)
|$6.99
|Smoked Fish Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)
|$6.99
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.00
No antobiotic chicken sauteed with organic jalapenos, roasted corn, organic red onions, & Nutmeg’s spice blend scrambled with local eggs and folded inside a spinach tortilla with 3-cheese blend. Homemade salsa & fruit.
Jyoti-Bihanga
3351 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Super Quesadilla
|$6.50
A whole wheat tortilla filled with jack cheese and served with a side of fresh salsa, our own refried beans and scallions.
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.75
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|Blue Corn Quesadilla
|$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Maggie’s Quesadilla
|$11.99
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, mixed bell peppers, and onion, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and a side of salsa
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.75
Scramble eggs, sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, garnished with salsa fresca and sour cream
|Kids cheese quesadilla
|$7.99
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Gobernador Quesadilla
|$18.00
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
cheddar and jack cheeses, guajillo salsa & green onion
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Quesadilla
|$6.75
Flour Tortilla, Jack Cheese. Served with Crema & Salsa
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.95
|Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla
|$6.95
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
|Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.85
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Kids Quesadilla
|$10.00
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
|Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.85
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Quesadilla
|$12.50
A fresh grilled tortilla loaded with Cheddar, jack and pico de gallo, served with homemade salsa and sour cream!
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Traditional large flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese. Flag of Pico, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Choice of Protein.
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.75
(12 & under) Flour tortilla, cheddar, one SIDE.
City Tacos
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego
|YELP FREE QUESADILLA
|QUESADILLAS (2)
|$3.50
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.00
No antobiotic chicken sauteed with organic jalapenos, roasted corn, organic red onions, & Nutmeg’s spice blend scrambled with local eggs and folded inside a spinach tortilla with 3-cheese blend. Homemade salsa & fruit.
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.00
No-antibiotic chicken sauteed with organic jalapenos, organic black beans, organic red onions & Nutmeg's spice blend. Scrambled with local eggs and folded into a spinach tortilla with 3-cheeses. Side of fruit and homemade salsa.
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.75
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$12.75
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Build a Quesadilla
|$6.00
We actually do the building part, you just tell us how.
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|QUESADILLA
|$10.75
Cheddar, Jack, House Made Salsa, Cilantro
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.75
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Cheese Quesadilla (Large)
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, Monterrey/Jack Cheese, Cilantro, House Salsa Cruda
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.25
Jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12' flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.65
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado,
mushrooms, green pepper, & jack &
cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|CLASSIC QUESADILLA
|$12.00
HOUSE SALSA,SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE
|Grom Quesadilla
|$8.99
flour tortilla and melted mixed cheese
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$15.00
Steak, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
|Pollo Asado Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
|Ranchero Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
