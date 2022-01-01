Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve quinoa salad

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
mediterranean quinoa salad
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Quinoa Salad$10.95
Bhutanese Red Rice and Quinoa Mix, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot, Feta Cheese, House Made Tahini Dressing
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
More about Graze By Sam
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, quinoa, goat cheese, spiced candied almonds, jamaica petals, pepita-orange vinaigrette (shallots, orange juice, olive oil, habanero, lime juice)
Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
More about The Blind Burro
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
QUINOA SALAD (After 3 On Weekends)$18.00
red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, dried cranberries, feta, sunﬂower seeds, pear, orange mint dressing
More about Queenstown Public House
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Buddha Quinoa Salad.$13.50
Mixed greens, quinoa, spiralized carrots, beets, guacamole, pepitas, hemp seeds, champaigne vinaigrette.
Buddha Quinoa Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, quinoa, spiralized carrots, beets, guacamole, pepitas, hemp seeds, champagne vinaigrette.
More about Second Nature
Queenstown Bistro image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$15.00
red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, feta, tajin, toasted almonds, and pumpkin seeds, mint citrus dressing
More about Queenstown Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Quinoa Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
More about Palmys
Restaurant banner

 

Tent City Restaurant

1100 Orange Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale & Quinoa Salad$15.00
More about Tent City Restaurant

