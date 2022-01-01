Quinoa salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve quinoa salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Greek Quinoa Salad
|$10.95
Bhutanese Red Rice and Quinoa Mix, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot, Feta Cheese, House Made Tahini Dressing
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad
|$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Quinoa Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, quinoa, goat cheese, spiced candied almonds, jamaica petals, pepita-orange vinaigrette (shallots, orange juice, olive oil, habanero, lime juice)
Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|QUINOA SALAD (After 3 On Weekends)
|$18.00
red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, dried cranberries, feta, sunﬂower seeds, pear, orange mint dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Buddha Quinoa Salad.
|$13.50
Mixed greens, quinoa, spiralized carrots, beets, guacamole, pepitas, hemp seeds, champaigne vinaigrette.
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Quinoa Salad
|$15.00
red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, feta, tajin, toasted almonds, and pumpkin seeds, mint citrus dressing
Palmys
976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach
|Thai Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing