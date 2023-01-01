Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve rangoon

Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$12.85
Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.
More about Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$12.85
Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Item pic

 

Little Sakana - MIRA MESA

8270 MIRA MESA BLVD STE E, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Krab Rangoon$7.00
Krab/ cream cheese/ scallions/ wonton chip/ deep fried/ samurai sauce
Contains Gluten, Eggs, Dairy, Shellfish, Mayo, & Fish
More about Little Sakana - MIRA MESA
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$12.85
Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
CRAB RANGOON image

NOODLES

Fortunate Son

2943 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB RANGOON$11.99
Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Sweet-Chili Sauce. Does not come with Steamed Rice.
More about Fortunate Son

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Penne

Pineapple Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Shrimp Rolls

Flautas

Shrimp Tempura

Sashimi Salad

Stuffed Mushrooms

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (777 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston