Rangoon in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve rangoon
More about Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Crab Rangoons
|$12.85
Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Crab Rangoons
|$12.85
Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.
More about Little Sakana - MIRA MESA
Little Sakana - MIRA MESA
8270 MIRA MESA BLVD STE E, San Diego
|Krab Rangoon
|$7.00
Krab/ cream cheese/ scallions/ wonton chip/ deep fried/ samurai sauce
Contains Gluten, Eggs, Dairy, Shellfish, Mayo, & Fish
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Crab Rangoons
|$12.85
Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.