Ravioli in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Monello
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Ravioli di Gamberi
|$26.00
handmade square shaped ravioli filled with ricotta & shrimp, in a delicate shrimp bisque
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Ravioli Spinaci
|$23.95
Homemade Ravioli filled with Italian cheeses and spinach in our classic creamy tomato sauce
|Vegan and Gluten Free Ravioli
|$24.95
Fresh chopped cherry tomatoes, garlic and Basil
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Ravioli in Rosa
|$21.95
spinach and ricotta ravioli in a pink tomato sauce
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria Don Pietro
2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego
|Ravioli
|$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
More about Soleluna
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Soleluna
702 Ash St, San Diego
|Lobster Shrimp Ravioli
|$24.00
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|LUNCH MIXED RAVIOLI
|$8.50
|MIXED RAVIOLI (HALF BEEF HALF CHEESE)
|$10.95
|CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$10.95
More about Scuderie Italia
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Ravioli
|$25.00
|Ravioli all'Aragosta
|$23.50
Lobster Ravioli sautéed with Crab in a creamy Pink/Vodka Sauce
More about Hidden Craft
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Mushroom Shiitake Ravioli
|$18.00
Spinach ravioli, ricotta cheese, shiitake mushrooms and creamy spinach sauce
|Mushroom Shiitake Ravioli
|$18.00
Spinach ravioli, ricotta cheese, shiitake mushrooms and creamy spinach sauce
More about Rusticucina
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Tartufo Ravioli
|$27.00
|Lobster Ravioli
|$29.00
More about Crust Pizzeria
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.50
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Cheese and Spinach Ravioli
|$17.00
Ricotta, grated parm, minced spinach, basil, garlic, onions, Marinara sauce.
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$18.00
Jumbo size butternut squash, parmesan, parsley, garlic, with butter sage sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$25.00
Jumbo raviolis filled with chunky lobster, parsley, garlic, parmesan and ricotta in a house pink sauce.
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Lobster Ravioli
|$35.00
More about Oltre Mare
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Ravioli con Gamberoni
|$25.00
Ravioli with shrimps, cherry tomatoes and capers in a pink sauce
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|4 Cheese Ravioli
|$14.00
|Meat stuffed Ravioli
|$14.00
More about Civico 1845
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Ravioli Classico
|$22.00
lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, light lobster citrus sauce
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|RAVIOLI AL GRANCHIO
|$27.00
handmade half moon shaped ravioli filled with crab meat, in lobster bisque sauce topped with caviar
|RAVIOLI AL TARTUFO
|$24.00
handmade squared shaped ravioli filled with ricotta, porcini and black truffle in a white truffle cream sauce
More about Siamo Napoli
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Ravioli Melanzana
|$23.00
Handmade ravioli filled
with eggplant parmigiana, cherry tomato and parmigiano fondue.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$29.00