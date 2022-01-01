Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli di Gamberi$26.00
handmade square shaped ravioli filled with ricotta & shrimp, in a delicate shrimp bisque
More about Monello
FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Spinaci$23.95
Homemade Ravioli filled with Italian cheeses and spinach in our classic creamy tomato sauce
Vegan and Gluten Free Ravioli$24.95
Fresh chopped cherry tomatoes, garlic and Basil
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli in Rosa$21.95
spinach and ricotta ravioli in a pink tomato sauce
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Trattoria Don Pietro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria Don Pietro

2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Shrimp Ravioli$24.00
More about Soleluna
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LUNCH MIXED RAVIOLI$8.50
MIXED RAVIOLI (HALF BEEF HALF CHEESE)$10.95
CHEESE RAVIOLI$10.95
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli$25.00
Ravioli all'Aragosta$23.50
Lobster Ravioli sautéed with Crab in a creamy Pink/Vodka Sauce
More about Scuderie Italia
Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Shiitake Ravioli$18.00
Spinach ravioli, ricotta cheese, shiitake mushrooms and creamy spinach sauce
Mushroom Shiitake Ravioli$18.00
Spinach ravioli, ricotta cheese, shiitake mushrooms and creamy spinach sauce
More about Hidden Craft
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tartufo Ravioli$27.00
Lobster Ravioli$29.00
More about Rusticucina
Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Ravioli$13.50
More about Crust Pizzeria
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese and Spinach Ravioli$17.00
Ricotta, grated parm, minced spinach, basil, garlic, onions, Marinara sauce.
Butternut Squash Ravioli$18.00
Jumbo size butternut squash, parmesan, parsley, garlic, with butter sage sauce.
Lobster Ravioli$25.00
Jumbo raviolis filled with chunky lobster, parsley, garlic, parmesan and ricotta in a house pink sauce.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$35.00
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli con Gamberoni$25.00
Ravioli with shrimps, cherry tomatoes and capers in a pink sauce
More about Oltre Mare
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
4 Cheese Ravioli$14.00
Meat stuffed Ravioli$14.00
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Classico$22.00
lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, light lobster citrus sauce
More about Civico 1845
Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RAVIOLI AL GRANCHIO$27.00
handmade half moon shaped ravioli filled with crab meat, in lobster bisque sauce topped with caviar
RAVIOLI AL TARTUFO$24.00
handmade squared shaped ravioli filled with ricotta, porcini and black truffle in a white truffle cream sauce
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Melanzana$23.00
Handmade ravioli filled
with eggplant parmigiana, cherry tomato and parmigiano fondue.
Lobster Ravioli$29.00
More about Siamo Napoli
Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli with Lemon Butter Sauce$25.00
More about Cote d’azur

