Rice bowls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve rice bowls
Sushi Ren
16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115, San Diego
|Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$11.95
|Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.95
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$12.95
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$18.00
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Chicken breast deep fried with japanese bread crumb over rice.
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl
|$9.95
Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce over rice.
Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego
2101 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Rice Bowl
|$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
GASLAMP LUMPIA FACTORY
423 F St, San Diego
|CORNED BEEF RICE BOWL
|$9.50
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Yellow curry Rice BOWL*
|$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken with potatoes and carrots in mild yellow curry sauce
|Rama Rice BOWL*
|$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken topped with house peanut sauce
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Kid's Salmon Rice Bowl
|$8.25
Kid's portion of Salmon served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.
|*Kids Mahi Rice Bowl
|$8.25
Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Bowl of Rice
|$3.00
Tahini
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Rice Bowl
|$11.00
A bowl of our Yellow Basmati Rice topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.