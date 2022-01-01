Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve rice bowls

Banner pic

 

Sushi Ren

16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.95
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl$11.95
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$12.95
More about Sushi Ren
Item pic

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$18.00
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha
More about Hidden Craft
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl$10.95
Chicken breast deep fried with japanese bread crumb over rice.
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl$9.95
Deep fried chicken tossed in our signature spicy sauce over rice.
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
Rice Bowl image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego

2101 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego
Item pic

 

GASLAMP LUMPIA FACTORY

423 F St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNED BEEF RICE BOWL$9.50
More about GASLAMP LUMPIA FACTORY
Item pic

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow curry Rice BOWL*$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken with potatoes and carrots in mild yellow curry sauce
Rama Rice BOWL*$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken topped with house peanut sauce
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Kid's Salmon Rice Bowl$8.25
Kid's portion of Salmon served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.
*Kids Mahi Rice Bowl$8.25
Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.95
Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl$10.95
Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.
More about Auti Sushi
Rakiraki Commons image

 

Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Rice$3.00
More about Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy
Rice Bowl image

 

Tahini

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (3527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$11.00
A bowl of our Yellow Basmati Rice topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
More about Tahini
Tajima Convoy image

 

Tajima Ramen House-Convoy

4681 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Extra Rice Bowls Toppings$0.00
More about Tajima Ramen House-Convoy

