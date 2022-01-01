Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve risotto

Buon Appetito Restaurant image

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Side of 4 cheese risotto$8.00
Risotto Piemontese$23.95
Italian Arborio rice with porcini mushrooms and asparagus tips drizzled with truffle oil
served in a Parmesan nest
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Solare Ristorante image

 

Solare Ristorante

2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Tartufo e Capesante$28.00
Wild scallops, Vialone Nano rice, butter, Grana Padano, foraged Italian black summer truffles
More about Solare Ristorante
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Risotto GF$22.50
Rice & Porcini Mushrooms
Risotto Funghi Porcini$22.50
Creamy Rice & Porcini Mushrooms
More about Scuderie Italia
Oltre Mare image

 

Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto ai Funghi Porcini For Two$50.00
Risotto with porcini mushrooms
More about Oltre Mare
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE RISOTTO$7.00
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Item pic

Sabor Brazilian Grill

3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sabor Risotto$14.00
Our original recipe of this classic contains small bites of tri-tip, beef sausage and chicken breast cooked with white rice, Gouda cheese and our creamy homemade sauce.
More about Sabor Brazilian Grill
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto con Gamberi E Asparagi$24.00
Carnaroli rice, roasted butternut squash, fennel sausage, Gorgonzola.
More about Siamo Napoli
Kairoa Brewing Company image

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Risotto Bowl$15.00
Charred Vegetables, Meyer Lemon-Hazelnut Tapenade, Vegan Bechamel, Flash Fried Arugula GF
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Clams Risotto$34.00
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio

