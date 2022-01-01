Risotto in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve risotto
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Side of 4 cheese risotto
|$8.00
|Risotto Piemontese
|$23.95
Italian Arborio rice with porcini mushrooms and asparagus tips drizzled with truffle oil
served in a Parmesan nest
Solare Ristorante
2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego
|Risotto Tartufo e Capesante
|$28.00
Wild scallops, Vialone Nano rice, butter, Grana Padano, foraged Italian black summer truffles
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Vegan Risotto GF
|$22.50
Rice & Porcini Mushrooms
|Risotto Funghi Porcini
|$22.50
Creamy Rice & Porcini Mushrooms
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Risotto ai Funghi Porcini For Two
|$50.00
Risotto with porcini mushrooms
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|SIDE RISOTTO
|$7.00
Sabor Brazilian Grill
3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego
|Sabor Risotto
|$14.00
Our original recipe of this classic contains small bites of tri-tip, beef sausage and chicken breast cooked with white rice, Gouda cheese and our creamy homemade sauce.
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Risotto con Gamberi E Asparagi
|$24.00
Carnaroli rice, roasted butternut squash, fennel sausage, Gorgonzola.
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Coconut Risotto Bowl
|$15.00
Charred Vegetables, Meyer Lemon-Hazelnut Tapenade, Vegan Bechamel, Flash Fried Arugula GF