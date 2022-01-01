Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
roast beef sandwich$12.00
horseradish sauce + lemon aioli + red leaf lettuce + tomato + crispy onions + baguette
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Beef Sandwich$10.99
sliced house roast beef, havarti lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, rye bread
More about The Wise Ox
Item pic

 

Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

1520 J Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
Aged provolone, bbq sauce, horseradish cream, brioche bun.
Served with french fries with asada seasoning.
More about Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Grilled Chicken

Bread Pudding

Crispy Tofu

Carrot Cake

Prosciutto

Sticky Rice

Pear Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston