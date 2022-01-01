Roast beef sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
More about MORENA KITCHEN
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|roast beef sandwich
|$12.00
horseradish sauce + lemon aioli + red leaf lettuce + tomato + crispy onions + baguette
More about The Wise Ox
The Wise Ox
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$10.99
sliced house roast beef, havarti lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, rye bread