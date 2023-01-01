Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve roti

Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai Kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Roti$3.00
Massamun Lamb Shank with Roti$28.00
Lamb shank in Massaman Curry with potato, butternut squash, peanut, onion, and cherry tomato served with Roti
Roti Dip$7.00
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
6441e5a6-4476-4727-84c5-008ab610c040 image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.00
A whole wheat flatbread baked in the traditional tandoor.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
Item pic

 

Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Roti$3.99
Phulka Roti$4.99
More about Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO image

 

Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WHOLE WHEAT ROTI$2.99
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego
Main pic

 

World Curry - 1433 Garnet Avenue

1433 Garnet Avenue, San diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti Pratha$2.50
More about World Curry - 1433 Garnet Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Caramel Custard

Margherita Pizza

Jalapeno Poppers

Egg Burritos

Turkey Wraps

Skirt Steaks

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston