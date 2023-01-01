Roti in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve roti
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Koon Thai Kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Crispy Roti
|$3.00
|Massamun Lamb Shank with Roti
|$28.00
Lamb shank in Massaman Curry with potato, butternut squash, peanut, onion, and cherry tomato served with Roti
|Roti Dip
|$7.00
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.00
A whole wheat flatbread baked in the traditional tandoor.
More about Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.99
|Phulka Roti
|$4.99
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego
Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|WHOLE WHEAT ROTI
|$2.99